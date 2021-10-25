In the UK, these supermarkets are doing everything to hide shortages





UNITED KINGDOM – The British are imaginative. As the UK faces several shortages, including food shortages, since September supermarkets have done everything to avoid presenting empty shelves to customers. As told The Guardian this Friday, October 22, some of them, like the big chains Tesco or Sainsbury’s, have indeed put on the shelves in their aisles of fresh produce images of fruits and vegetables … in cardboard. Some photos were taken and then shared by customers on social networks, and the jokes have been rife.

“I love when asparagus gets to this size in the UK. It’s our climate, I’m sure, ”wrote one internet user. “Yum, delicious cardboard carrots at Tesco in Fakenham last week,” commented another, or “Tesco brought out the fake asparagus this morning”.

This is not the only idea these brands had. Indeed, as you can see below, they have also replaced fresh produce with candy, chocolate, salad dressing and barbecue sauce in their supermarkets.

The pandemic, the Brexit, but not only? While this tactic is anything to smile about, it actually hides a much more serious problem in the UK. The shortage of labor and truck drivers has sharply increased because of the pandemic, but also of Brexit. “Since the entry into force of Brexit, companies no longer have the possibility of recruiting EU employees in low-skilled sectors,” explained economist Catherine Mathieu in the columns of Echoes. As a result, supply difficulties prevent supermarkets from properly stocking their shelves. Yet, according to Bryan Roberts, Sales Specialist at Shopfloor Insights, this situation is not new. “It has become quite commonplace. This is not just because of the shortages, but because a lot of department stores are now just too big ”, he explained to the Guardian. A finding confirmed by Tesco, the number one supermarkets across the Channel. The sign assured that it had already been using these cardboard photos of fruits and vegetables for many months, informs the British media. The problem has therefore accelerated since September. See also on The HuffPost: In the United States, huge lines in front of gas stations because of a gas shortage