In the United States, the boss of Spanx offers 10,000 dollars and a trip to all her employees

As you can see in our video at the top of the article , Sara Blakely, founder and CEO of the “Spanx” women’s underwear brand, wanted to celebrate another big milestone in her business. It was partly bought by the investment company Blackstone and is now valued at $ 1.2 billion.

MANAGEMENT – A great financial operation for the employees, a great communication operation for their boss. In the office, if some business leaders offer a box of chocolate or a nice bottle of wine to congratulate their teams, this business manager has just set the bar very high by offering her employees two unusual gifts.

To mark this important milestone, Sara Blakely surprised her 500 employees at a party. First by turning a globe to tease them, she announces to them that each of them will receive two first class plane tickets to the destination of their choice.

The screams of joy were immediately heard, but the second surprise even caused tears of happiness. The American entrepreneur has decided to give, in addition to plane tickets, the sum of 10,000 dollars to all his employees.

These two announcements were shared by Sara Blakely and her husband on their respective social networks.

