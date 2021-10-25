In Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives up expelling ten Western ambassadors

On October 25, 2021, a Turkish Presidential Press Service photo shows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan giving a press conference in Ankara. MURAT KULA / AFP

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, used to blows, calms things down. The Turkish president has given up expelling the ten diplomats threatened because of their support for the imprisoned philanthropist Osman Kavala. Western ambassadors in Turkey have “Retreated” and “Will be more careful in the future”, he said, Monday, October 25. “Our intention was not to create a crisis”, but to protect Turkey’s sovereign rights, Erdogan said.

This new algarade comes after the ten ambassadors targeted, all stationed in Ankara, launched a joint call for the release of Osman Kavala, a Turkish patron who has been imprisoned for four years without ever having been sentenced.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers In Turkey, Erdogan’s dangerous game

In a statement released Monday, October 18, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States called for a “Fair and rapid settlement of the matter”. This appeal followed a decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which ordered the release of the patron, which Ankara refuses to do.





“Turkish justice does not receive orders from anyone”

This press release was a “Attack” and an “Insult” against Turkish justice, said Erdogan in a speech after the meeting of his government. “It was my duty as Head of State to provide the necessary response”, added the Turkish president, believing that “Turkish justice does not receive orders from anyone”.

“Their new press release shows that they have retreated”, judged Mr. Erdogan, after the ten countries concerned affirmed, by press releases, to act in “Conformity with the Vienna Convention and its article 41” which frames diplomatic relations and prohibits any interference in the internal affairs of a host country.

Read also Turkey: Erdogan’s miscalculation

Mr Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had ordered the deportation ” as quickly as possible “ of the ten diplomats, without however this announcement being followed by an official notification to the States concerned. Sacking the ambassadors risked opening the door to an unprecedented diplomatic crisis, coupled with a monetary crisis.

The Turkish currency continues to devalue (currently 9.73 pounds to the dollar, against 1.86 in 2011), while inflation reached 19.5%. Many households can no longer make ends meet. Finally, the GDP per capita fell to 8,610 dollars (7,380 euros) per person in 2020, against 12,489 dollars in 2013. Hence the constant loss of popularity of the president and his Justice and Development Party ( AKP) in the polls – a first in nineteen years of absolute power.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers In Turkey, business circles criticize Erdogan’s economic policy