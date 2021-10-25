Inflation allowance of 100 euros: why some could touch it several times

News See my news

Follow this media

An inflation compensation of 100 euros will be paid automatically to 38 million French people. (© Adobe Stock)

After the announcements, it is time to set up the system. While Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced an inflation allowance of 100 euros for all French people whose monthly net salary is less than 2,000 euros, the payment of aid may prove to be more complex than expected.

Thereby, some might even receive the premium several times. Who is concerned ? How can this be possible? We take stock.

Pay the premium through existing networks

To provide assistance to the French and French women affected by the soaring prices of fuels, energy (gas and electricity) or the rise in the prices of certain consumer goods, the government has announced the granting of an “inflation allowance. “Of 100 euros.

Are concerned 38 million French people earning less than 2,000 euros net per month, whether they are employees of the private sector, civil servants, craftsmen, self-employed, farmers, retirees, job seekers, scholarship students or self-employed from their parents or apprentices. .

The payment will be made automatically, between December and February, there is nothing to do. To facilitate the speed of execution of this payment, the government will use the existing networks:

Employers for employees

Urssaf for the self-employed

Pension funds for retirees

Employment center for job seekers

The Crous for students

Except that in the case where an employee has several employers, or if an employee combines employment and retirement, or if a self-employed person is also an employee … the bonus of 100 euros could be granted to them several times, through every network used to disburse exceptional aid.

Not “a gas factory”

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has admitted to BFMTV a “side effect” that is difficult to avoid, in the context where the government wanted to set up a “simple, fast and efficient” system. “It is not scandalous, further clarified a government source in Parisian, because it affects people who are often precarious. “





Amélie de Montchalin, Minister of Transformation and the Public Service, specified on Saturday 23 October on franceinfo that the government “has chosen to keep it very simple, not to imagine a gas plant where everyone must come and present themselves, provide supporting documents. So we go through the payment pipes of payrolls, ”she justified, referring to the payment for civil servants.

For the public service, our payroll tips, we can very effectively reach a lot of people […] reliably. Amélie de MontchalinMinister of Transformation and Public Service

Faced with rising prices, we act quickly and we will not forget anyone. Thousands of public officials who earn less than € 2,000 per month, as well as apprentices and retirees from the civil service, will receive the inflation allowance of € 100. @franceinfo pic.twitter.com/yjY0f0riRL – Amélie de Montchalin (@AdeMontchalin) October 23, 2021

A device in the process of being refined

In an attempt to limit the payment of several premiums to the same person, the government is working on the corrections to be made to the device initially chosen. Thus, for employees who combine several contracts, exceptional assistance could be paid to them by the most regular employer. But nothing is stopped yet, according to a government source at Parisian.

If the ministry recognizes that some employees could be tempted to exploit the flaws of the device, it recalls that the tax authorities could be able to realize it in the event of control.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.