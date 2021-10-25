INFOGRAPHICS. Is the Covid-19 epidemic returning to France?

The government and some experts have been warning for a few days about the slight resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic in France. What do the numbers say now?

Is the Covid-19 curve reversing? After weeks of decline, “we are witnessing a small surge” in the epidemic in Europe, and therefore in France, said the Minister of Health Olivier Véran this Friday on BFMTV. In France, around “5,000 cases” are still detected every day.

As can be seen on the map below, the incidence rate has indeed increased in many departments over the past 7 days, especially in the West. The more the color of a department tends towards blue, the more the incidence rate has increased over the past week. In green, the incidence rate has decreased.

Be careful, this does not necessarily mean that the number of cases is high: it simply increases, sometimes in very low proportions. Asked in the JDD this Sunday, epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet – member of the Scientific Council – believes that France is currently “in a moderate epidemic recovery”, but expects “a continued increase in contamination”.

The epidemic is progressing again

France’s incidence rate also rose on October 20 above 50, the alert threshold set by the authorities – a symbolic level but still very low compared to the peaks of previous waves (500 in November 2020, 360 in April 2021 …).

A little earlier in the month, on October 13, it was the famous R0, the reproduction rate of the virus, which returned to above 1. This therefore means that a person positive for Covid-19 infects on average 1 , 05 other. It doesn’t seem like much – especially compared to mid-July when the R0 was above 2 – but it does mean that the epidemic is progressing again.

Tests on the decline, cases on the rise

However, these data should be analyzed with caution. Since the start of the epidemic, despite the millions of tests carried out, many people carrying the virus have never been detected. And in recent weeks, with the massive vaccination of the population and the end of free tests for the unvaccinated, fewer and fewer people are getting tested.

Between September 1 and October 21, the number of tests was halved, from more than 660,000 per week to 300,000. Despite this exceptional drop, the number of cases has stagnated since the beginning of October and has even risen slightly in recent days.

Professor Arnaud Fontanet believes, however, that “we have to wait a bit to be able to identify a trend” because “the change in our testing practices blurs the picture”.





Despite its increase (1.1% at the beginning of October, 1.7% today), the test positivity rate – that is to say the percentage of positive people among all those tested – remains well below the thresholds of alert established by the government, which considers the situation worrying when this rate is higher than 5%.

A slight increase in severe cases

What about severe cases? This Friday on BFMTV, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran assured that there was “no increase in hospitalizations as in last fall”. If the situation is indeed far from being as worrying as in 2020, there has still been a slight increase in hospitalizations and admissions to critical care in recent days.

In the JDD, the epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, however, remains convinced that we “should be able to escape” the saturation of hospitals in the months to come.

“The key to success is based on the vaccine’s ability to protect against severe forms of the disease (…). We now have 6 to 8 months of follow-up to estimate vaccine efficacy against severe forms and it remains at 90%. It drops a little in the elderly and people with comorbidities, hence the interest of the booster dose. This should make it possible to get through the winter. “

How to explain this slight epidemic rebound?

Asked about BFMTV last Friday, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran indicated that he was not really surprised by this resumption of the circulation of the virus:

“It’s cold outside, it’s wetter, like all respiratory viruses, when it’s cold and humid, it circulates more, we expected.”

Beyond the weather, the reopening of all public places and the relaxation of barrier gestures can also be cited. The latter are “abandoned”, regretted Gilles Pialoux, head of the infectious diseases department at Tenon hospital, in Paris, this Monday on BFMTV.

According to data from the Coviprev survey, conducted by Public Health France, the good habits adopted by the French are indeed less and less applied:

at the end of May, 82% of French people declared “wearing a mask in public”; they were only 65% ​​at the beginning of October

at the end of May, 72% of French people declared “to greet without shaking hands or kissing”; they were only 59% at the beginning of October

at the end of May, 43% of French people declared “to avoid regroupings and face-to-face meetings”; they were only 30% at the beginning of October