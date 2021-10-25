Intermarché, Leclerc, Casino … which brand offers the most promotions in France?

The question of purchasing power worries the French more and more. To remedy this, many brands are increasing their promotions. Find out which brand is in the lead.

While purchasing power is the number one concern of the French in view of the presidential election, according to an Elabe study published on October 20 on BFMTV, the supermarket chains are increasing their promotions to attract customers and relieve the pocketbook of the French.





Lidl and Carrefour, the big missing from the ranking

According to Tiendeo, a company specializing in mass distribution catalogs, Intermarché is number one in promotion in France. The brand comes first with 11.9% of its promotional offers between October 2020 and October 2021. No less than 400,000 products were sold at a discount, reveals the Parisian.

Behind Intermarché, the following brands: Casino (10.3%) and Super U (5.6%), Leclerc (5.4%), Giant Casino (5.1%), Brico Cash (4.6%) and Auchan (4.4%). Lidl and Carrefour are not included in the ranking.

As a reminder, the Les Mousquetaires group (Intermarché, Netto …) was ordered to pay a fine of 375,000 euros to the State for having made a -70% promo on the jars of Nutella, in 2018.