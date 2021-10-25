Is the Tesla Model S Plaid water resistant? In theory, no!

The Tesla Model S was not designed to operate in water. An American nevertheless decided to take up the feat… and he succeeded. Be careful, this stunt was done by a Youtuber, do not try to reproduce it at home.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is not yet marketed in France, it has been delayed for the end of 2022. In the meantime, the Americans have started to be delivered and we can see some new Model S on the roads. This gives ideas to some amateurs, including this Youtuber american named Chet. He puts his car through lots of experiments and this time he decided to make it submersible.

Objective: to drown his Model S Plaid

We are talking about a car sold for 129,900 euros in France, some do anything for a few views. Nonetheless, it does give an idea of ​​what the Model S can do. He tried the experiment twice: the first time the car floated. His goal was not to have a boat, but rather to be like the Lotus Esprit S1 “Wet Nellie”, James Bond’s car in “The spy who loved me(The Spy who loved me). They were forced to add nearly 3,000 kilograms of lead to prevent the car from floating.





As you can see, the car has been boned and protected against water ingress. The first try failed, because the added weight was only 900 kilograms, so they added 3000 kilograms in total. More than double the weight of the car. In the end, the experiment was a success, but the car suffered some malfunctions such as an inoperative steering wheel. It took 24 hours for everything to dry for everything to work again, we also see water seeping into the back of the car.

Obviously, do not repeat the experience at home. It does show, however, that the Model S, like any other Tesla car, is not water resistant if it has not been prepared for it. In the event of a flood, for example in a parking lot, it is unlikely that the car will not be damaged.



