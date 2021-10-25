is the time for good bargains on occasion?

THE OFFER

The Diesels win

Surprise! If the trend today is to buy gasoline engines to the detriment of diesel, it is clear that Duster buyers are ignoring this new situation. Thus, on the second-hand market, diesel versions are the majority, ie 80% of the offer. And it is the 1.5 dCi 115 ch which takes the biggest piece of the pie with nearly 90% of the announcements and only 10% for the 1.5 dCi 90 ch, 95 ch and 110 ch.

On the gasoline side, it is the recent 1.3 TCe of 130 hp and 150 hp that is required. Also in the offer, the 1.0 TCe 100 ch appeared in 2019 as well as the 1.0 TCe 90 ch which arrived in 2021. As for the old 1.2 TCe of 125 ch, under the hood of the Duster II at launch, it will not have lived than a year. It is less present in second hand.

As for the bi-carburation versions (gasoline-LPG), the offer remains fairly discreet. It barely represents 10% of the proposals.

Fans of muddy trails will also find what they are looking for: almost 20% of Duster IIs are four-wheel drive. But for that, they will have to turn to diesels, gasoline being very rare.

In terms of finishes, it is unsurprisingly the top-of-the-range Prestige which wins, with nearly 75% of announcements.

Finally, for whom the sources of supply are, professionals (dealers, agents, multi-brand traders, etc.) dominate the market. Individuals only represent about 15% of sellers.







THE COSTS

Nothing below € 13,000

Like its predecessor, this second opus displays sustained second-hand prices. And whatever the engine (gasoline, diesel or LPG).

No need to waste your time looking for a second generation Duster for a budget of less than 13,000 €. The rare copies sold have high mileage and well above average. Worse, some sellers offer old Duster at this price. Moreover, be careful not to be fooled: some sellers sell under the Duster 2 banner restyled first generation Duster. They look a lot alike. The trick to recognizing a Duster 2? The gray plastic part located between the front fender and the door. Don’t come for nothing!

€ 13,000 to € 15,000

The offer grows in diesel

Four years, less than 80,000 km on the clock … announcements rain, but no runaway. Sorting is necessary because in diesel, for a substantially equivalent price, we can have identical Duster showing 20,000 km to 30,000 km less than others. Thus, we found a 1.5 dCi 115 hp Blue Prestige 4×2 from April 2019 with 45,500 km on the odometer for € 14,000, or nearly 30% below the nine at the time. In essence, the choice is small and expensive. The offer consists mainly of 1.2 TCe 125 hp versions. But the prices flirt with € 15,000. However, for 500 € to 800 € more, you can access the 1.3 TCe 130 hp engine, more modern, reliable, and therefore recommendable.

€ 15,000 and more

Choice in essence

With a budget of € 15,500 – € 16,000, the choice is widening and makes it possible to turn to the new engines which equip the Duster range. Thus, we saw a 1.0 TCe 100 hp Prestige from July 2020 and 22,100 km, sold for € 15,700. Despite everything, a high price compared to the nine of the time, ie 17,000 €. This corresponds to a discount of barely 8%. For € 300 more, a multi-brand dealer is offering a 1.3 TCe 130 hp Prestige 4×2 from August 2019 with 21,400 km on the clock for € 16,000. Or a discount of 25% compared to new. A rather low rate for a vehicle over two years old. For a 1.3 TCe 150 hp version, the bill climbs to € 18,000. We saw a Prestige 4×2 from November 2019 having traveled 16,200 km at € 18,000. This is only 7% below the new price at the time, or € 19,300.





Regarding the Duster diesel, the discounts seem more pronounced than in gasoline but remain modest given the age of the vehicles. Thus, we saw a 1.5 Blue dCi 115 hp Prestige from July 2020 with 17,400 km at 16,500 €. New, it was worth € 19,600. Or a discount of only 16% when the car is over a year old.

OCCASIONS ” 0 km ‘‘



8-10% maxi reduction in diesel If, usually, very good deals are possible by buying a “used 0 km”, whatever the make and the model, gasoline or diesel, at Dacia it will have to be given up. Our survey shows that the majority of advertisements display prices almost equivalent to those of new. And for good reason, the delivery times for a new Dacia are very long. Do not count less than 5 to 6 months to get behind the wheel of a Sandero 3, or the just restyled Duster 2. Suddenly, the sellers put forward the argument “ immediate delivery ” of a model in stock and not restyled, to bait the customer without however indexing the price in relation to the age of the car (a few months) . Thus, a 1.5 dCi 115 ch Blue Confort from June 2021 is priced at € 18,600. However, new, it is € 19,400. Or a discount of only 4% when the car is already more than 4 months old and is considered used. Hardly better for a Blue Prestige finish from March 2021 sold for € 19,000 against € 20,600 new. That’s 8% off … Gasoline: as expensive as new If in diesel, we can nevertheless save a few hundred euros and leave immediately behind the wheel of his Duster, in gasoline, it is also possible but forget the discount. For example: a 1.0 TCe 90 hp Comfort from July 2021 is sold for € 16,500. New, it is € 16,600. The observation is the same for a 1.3 TCe 130 hp 15 years old from January 2021. It is sold for € 19,800. Its new counterpart is € 19,950!

THE RELIABILITY OF THE DUSTER II

With an average score of 15.3 / 20 attributed to the Duster 2 through our section ” owners’ opinions’ ‘, the Dacia SUV is not doing too badly in terms of reliability. But this note should be put into perspective. Indeed, alongside the favorable opinions, several owners are disappointed with their acquisition. The reasons: the presence of a noisy mechanical gearbox, sometimes requiring its replacement (under warranty), malfunctions of the EDC auto transmission requiring reprogramming and adblue pump failures. There are also reports of rare turbocharger replacements on the 1.5 dCi 115 hp. Finally, the presence of noise and vibrations when driving is also mentioned.

BALANCE SHEET: success has to be paid for …

Four years after its launch, it is clear that the Duster II is as popular as its predecessor. Despite a strong presence on the second-hand market, competition does nothing, resale prices remain strong. Not to mention the long delivery times for a new one, which does not help. And if we rely on the career of opus 1, there is little hope that this second generation will see its prices reduced. So, if you want a Duster 2 without delay, you will have to get your hands on the wallet, CQFD





