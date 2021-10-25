Is TikTok responsible for tics in young girls?

People with tics are prone to uncontrollable movements and sounds. With the pandemic, they have multiplied among teenage girls, especially those who use TikTok. Three English doctors noted the involvement of the social network in the appearance of their tics.

You will also be interested

[EN VIDÉO] Have good mental health, instructions for use Having good mental health is essential to feeling good about yourself. Here are some tips given by a project manager from the Cité des Sciences, as part of an exhibition on mental disorders.

If the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic seems behind us, its shadow still hangs over our daily lives. The confinements, the general anxiety-inducing atmosphere were not kind to our Mental Health, especially those of teenagers. Three pediatricians from Great Ormond Street Hospital For Children of London are concerned about the increase in diagnoses of tics. Tics are movements uncontrolled muscles, often of the face, which appear around 5-7 years of age. Little boys are more concerned than little girls. Contrary to OCD, obsessive-compulsive disorder, tics are not related to an obsession.





The tics in question here do not concern young boys but adolescent girls. The three pediatricians give their point of view in BMJ ; it is not therefore a question of a scientific study but the vision of specialists, which commits only them, on the subject. Before the pandemic, tic specialists received around four to six young girls with tics per year. Between the end of December 2020 and January 2021, there are three to four per week. Some are already prone to motor or verbal tics, but for others they appeared overnight.

Your tics on TikTok

They describe the case of a 14-year-old teenager who reported motor and verbal tics in November 2020. The tics appeared most of the time at school and the girl was forced to go home. Repetitive neck and hand movements, accompanied by coprolalia (uncontrolled expression of swear words) and other sounds. The young girl did not suffer from tic during her childhood, on the other hand there are family cases ofautism, Tourette syndrome or hyperactivity. Additionally, she describes herself as shy and anxious. She is also a user ofapplication TikTok on which she shared her tics.

Doctors highlight the role of TikTok and in particular the hashtag “tourette” which has 4.8 billion views. Under this hashtag, teens share videos where they see them during an attack of motor or sound tics. Among the teenage girls who consulted English doctors, some claimed to have consumed these videos before the onset of symptoms or filmed their tics themselves. From this exhibition was born a feeling of belonging and recognition as well as the support of other users. The authors of the study published in Archives of Disease in Childhood note that ” this attention and support may have inadvertently maintained and reinforced the symptoms. This does not mean that the social network is responsible for tics in young adolescent girls. This is more of a consequence of stress and anguish generated by the pandemic, exacerbated by the massive use of social networks.