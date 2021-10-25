More

    Israel, which was betting on a rapprochement with Riyadh, forced to wait

    ANALYSIS – While a rapprochement with Saudi Arabia seemed possible not long ago, Israel has recently seen hopes of normalizing relations with Riyadh fading.

    With Saudi Arabia, it seems that Israel was a bit quick to work. Last year, an unprecedented normalization of relations between the two countries seemed at hand, which was to trigger a diplomatic earthquake. But the recent rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran, the sworn enemy of the Jewish state, has dampened those hopes somewhat, at least for now.

    Last November, Benjamin Netanyahu, then Prime Minister of Israel, paid a very low-key visit to Saudi Arabia where he met Mohammed Bin Salman, the country’s de facto ruler, as well as Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State for Donald Trump. The head of the Israeli government was accompanied by Yossi Cohen, the former head of the Mossad, a real shadow foreign minister, responsible in particular for contacts with countries that have no official relationship with the Hebrew state.

    Hegemonic ambitions

    Two months earlier, UAE broke taboo by establishing diplomatic ties

