it hits the ground at 130 km / h but survives thanks to ants

It’s a fluke that isn’t really a fluke. In 1999, the American Joan Murray parachuted at an altitude of 4,400 meters except that her jump turned into a free fall when her parachute refused to open, says the digital media Ulyces.

Experienced after more than thirty jumps, she manages to get rid of the defective parachute and opens the reserve one. A little too late since it is already only 200 meters from the ground, an insufficient distance to slow down its race. It then struck the ground at over 130 kilometers per hour, a shock normally lethal unless the fall was cushioned.

Saving pain

And that’s precisely what happened to Joan Murray who landed right on an anthill. But not just any anthill: that of Solenopsis invicta, more commonly known as fire ants. These little animals do not have much in common with the ants that inhabit our gardens and take their name from the itching inflicted by their “fiery” bites.





By landing on their anthill, Joan Murray could hardly escape it, but that is precisely what saved her from the shock of the fall. Bitten by 200 ants who spilled their venom – considered one of the most irritating in the world recalls National Geographic-, his body reacted with a surge of adrenaline, which allowed his heart to continue beating and his organs to function despite his violent fall.