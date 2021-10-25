It starts today: Faustine Bollaert announces the death of a combative guest

Faustine Bollaert and the Ca starts today team paid tribute to Sonia, a former participant in the show. This woman with breast cancer has lost her battle with the disease.

Sonia fought cancer for years. In 2019, she had recounted her fight on the set of Faustine Bollaert, in the show It starts today, on France 5. The team of the show announced a sad news on Twitter, Monday, October 25th. Sonia was devastated by cancer: “It is with deep sadness that we have just learned of the death of Sonia, one of our guests in 2017. She has been fighting breast cancer since 2015. A ray of sunshine, a real lioness facing the illness. Our thoughts are with her 2 brave daughters. ” The channel shared a photo taken on the day of Sonia, on set, posing in particular near Faustine Bollaert, which launched its magazine this summer Between us.

Sonia recounted his battle with cancer on the theme: “Breast cancer – How do you keep smiling?”. She was then 30 years old. Mother of a daughter, she was from Essonne. “My partner felt a lump under my breast. I let it pass a little while and it became more painful. Before I was diagnosed, I knew I was pregnant.” Her gynecologist associated breast pain with her pregnancy. Sonia will have to go back to her doctor to get a prescription for tests. Until she gets a phone call that will change everything. “The first thing he said to me was ‘Are you sitting down?'”, had she again related to Faustine Bollaert, courageous in front of the cameras.

A story that moved viewers

Sonia will tell in It starts today it took a long time to realize that you had cancer at the age of 28, while being pregnant with her first child. “He tells me that I am at the advanced stage, at stage 3. So I am scared and I do the wrong thing: I go on the Internet.” Sonia received a transplant to reconstruct her breast following her operation. On the news of his death, viewers expressed their condolences: “May she give strength and courage to her children”, can we read.

