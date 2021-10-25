Italy: an under house arrest asks to go to prison to no longer live with his wife

Living behind bars rather than living alongside his wife is the unusual request received by Italian gendarmes this Sunday, October 24. A man under house arrest in Italy presented himself at a police station asking to be put in prison, rather not supporting life at home alongside his wife, explained the gendarmerie. Under house arrest for several months for drug-related crimes, he should have remained so for several more years, Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante of the Tivoli riflemen told AFP.

The man, a 30-year-old Albanian living in Guidonia Montecelio near Rome, “could no longer cope with forced cohabitation with his wife”, according to a statement from the riflemen of Tivoli, a neighboring town.“Exasperated by this situation, he preferred to flee and spontaneously present himself to the riflemen in order to ask to serve his sentence behind bars”, they continue.