James Michael Tyler aka Gunter in Friends deceased, cast pays tribute to him

Sad news for all fans of Friends… James Michael Tyler, who played the role of Gunter, the legendary manager of the Central Perk bar, died this Sunday, October 24 at the age of 59. Since 2018, the actor had been suffering from prostate cancer, which had ended up attacking his bone system, as he had revealed in an interview for NBC in June. Unable to physically go to the shooting of the Friends reunion a few months ago because of his illness, James Michael Tyler had however insisted on video testifying alongside the stars of the series.

Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans. ❤️☕️ pic.twitter.com/9coGnT5BHz

– FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 24, 2021

After the news of the death of the actor, who appeared in 150 episodes of the series, many people expressed their sadness and paid tribute to him, starting with the account Twitter official of Friends, who wrote : “Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and an integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, colleagues and fans.” Very quickly, James Michael Tyler’s former co-stars also sent messages to their accounts Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston wrote: “Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and all of our lives. We will miss you so much.”, while Courteney Cox said: “The size of the gratitude that you have brought into the room and shown each day on the set is the size of the gratitude I feel for having known you.” Lisa Kudrow for her part published: “We will miss you. Thank you for being there for all of us.”, while Matt LeBlanc posted this touching message: “We had a lot of laughs buddy. We will miss you. RIP my friend.” James Michael Tyler will be missed by many.