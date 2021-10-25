Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are parents! They present their unexpected twins

Surprise: Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are parents. On social networks, the two American actors have just announced the birth of twins. Sunday, October 24, 2021, the 43-year-old dad surprised his fans by making his video announcement on Instagram: we discover him smiling, holding his infants against his chest. The actor notably seen in the series The Scott brothers looks thrilled! “We have twice as many problems now”, he had fun writing in the caption. The news delighted several film and television stars, like Mindy Kaling, who congratulated the couple.





Married to Bryan Greenberg since 2015, Jamie Chung had already confided in the past having decided to freeze his oocytes : “I’ve been thinking about freezing my eggs for a few years now and decided to go ahead with the process just recently. (…) I save time. I am uncertain, scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner anyone can ask for and know that I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I just don’t know when this will happen “, told the interpreter of Mulan in the series Once upon a time on Instagram, 3 years ago.