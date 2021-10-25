Jasmine, Greg and Eliott roommate to raise Naël – It all begins October 28, 2021 (episode 259) | Here it all begins

Discover the detailed summary of Here it all begins season 2 in advance episode 259 broadcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021 (TF1). Greg decides to confess the truth to Jasmine, Naël he will take care of it. Delphine upset at Greg’s reaction. Célia is not selected for the masterclass.



The complete recap of the ITC soap opera of the 10/28/2021 episode with the #IciToutCommence spoilers in preview, everything you need to know.

Find the full summary ofHere It All Begins Episode 259 broadcast on TF1 on Thursday, October 28, 2021 (see the summaries in advance of Here it all begins ): the recap of the previous episode Here it all starts from 10/27/2021 is online.





Jasmine confirms to Rose that she has made her decision, she is convinced that Naël will be fine with the Delobels. She thinks they are going to give her a lot of love. Jasmine thinks that Naël will be safe, Rose reminds her that she barely knows Greg’s parents.

Greg comes to see Eliott in his room: he tells him he’s right, it’s an ass *** to allow his parents to get Naël back. He didn’t have the courage to talk to Jasmine. Greg spent the whole night seeing his mother attack Naël as well as him. He preferred to close his eyes …

Noémie wants to be close to Gaetan (she wanted contact) but he tells her that he must prepare for the job. Noémie has the impression that Gaetan is dodging her.

The masterclass does not go through a competition, chef Simony will observe the candidates cook to select them.

The Delobels promise Jasmine to take care of Nael and call him in case there is anything. At the moment when Jasmine is going to entrust Naël… Greg arrives and tells Delphine that the little one must especially not live with her. Greg decides to tell Jasmine everything about the fact that his mother had been beating him since he was little.

Greg asks Delphine to promise him that he will never go after Naël. Delphine can’t do it, she cries.





Greg promises Jasmine that he will be there for her and Naël.

Benoit said to Greg “What begged you to humiliate your mother?” … He said he didn’t want this. Benoit confirms that Delphine is working on her. Greg reminds his father that he hasn’t seen anything for 20 years. He admits that he has not forgiven. Greg wants his parents to stay out.

Noémie confides in Stella on the fact that Gaetan has rejected her… she has the impression that he has been distant for a few days. Noémie wonders if Gaetan is fed up with her.

The students find Simony too friendly and respectful of the students. Deva feels like she loses all her means when there is a ordeal.

Delphine tells Rose that she feels silly for believing that things could work out on their own. Rose says Greg wants to protect Nael and that’s good news. Rose believes that Delphine must be patient for Greg to trust her again.

Benoit wants things to work out between Delphine and Greg. He wants to stay in Calvières and he believes in it for two.

Here everything starts in advance episode 258 of October 28, 2021: Gaetan and Noémie it smells scorched







Ludivine tells Gaetan that Noémie got her drunk: she has the impression that Noémie is treating her like an employee. Ludivine doesn’t want Noémie to be boss with her.

Greg agrees to take Naël in his arms, Jasmine tells him 7 kilos is not nothing. Eliott arrives, he is afraid to disturb them. Greg says to Eliott “this is my son”.

Simony selected the candidates for the masterclass: they are Amber, Kelly, Lionel and Deva. Célia is very disappointed not to be taken.

Eliott offers Jasmine and Greg to settle down together and raise him together.

To be continued The summary Here it all begins episode 259 from Friday 29 October 2021.

Comment the episodes on the forum here it all begins every day and find the complete list of ITC players from the Serie.