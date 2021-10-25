Karine Le Marchand abandons her controversial grant application to the South region

The host, at the heart of a controversy over a request for a subsidy to renovate her Aix farmhouse, announces that she is giving up this aid.

Karine Le Marchand “will manage like a grown-up”. Following revelations from the newspaper Marsactu, according to which the presenter of L’Amour is in the meadow should receive 117,460 euros in subsidies to renovate her farmhouse in Aix-en-Provence, this one announces this Monday that she is giving up this aid.

“Since I see that I am being exploited by journalists or political parties, the thing will be quite simple: I will not apply for subsidies from the South region, that way the thing will be finished”, she declares. in an Instagram video.

In the caption, she specifies that she requested this aid as part of the “Exemplary building” plan launched in 2018 by the region. This aid is intended to finance “any project relating to eco-responsible houses, to participate in the project management with the aim of exemplary energy renovation”, and it claims to have made the request “like any citizen”.

“I don’t charge the region for my house”

Karine Le Marchand was appointed ambassador for agriculture and eco-responsibility for the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region at the beginning of October. In the process, she announced the work of her house on Instagram, declaring that she wanted “to do everything to make an eco-responsible site”.





His request for a subsidy, which was to be submitted to the vote of regional elected officials this Thursday according to Mediapart, was unveiled last Friday by Marsactu. The Marseille investigative media specified that Karine Le Marchand had bought the house in her name, but that the grant agreement had been signed between the region and the company of the host, Potiche Prod.

“I do not charge my house by the region, nor my parquet, nor the work, nor the electricity,” she said in the article. “My production house will have the usufruct of the house for 15 years. Until then, it won’t be mine. I’ll pay rent when I go.”

Discontent of elected officials

Always after Marsactu, the grant application indicates that Karine Le Marchand’s project was to produce “video recordings broadcast to the general public with an educational vocation [pour] to popularize the subject of ecological renovation in order to contribute to its massification. “

So many arguments that did not prevent the controversy from swelling over the weekend. Several regional media have echoed the case, reporting the dissatisfaction of elected local environmentalists: “How this ‘vast Aix farmhouse’ offered for 1.3 million euros Ms. Lemarchand, can it serve as an example to the inhabitants of our region? “, they ask according to Nice Press, condemning a “people ecology and above ground” and a “misappropriation of public funds for the personal comfort of Karine Le Marchand on behalf of the climate emergency”.