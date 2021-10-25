Karine Le Marchand gives up her controversial subsidy to the Paca region

Ludovic Marin / Pool / Reuters Faced with the controversy, Karine Le Marchand finally decided to give up the grant application she had made to the Paca region to renovate in an eco-responsible way and very highlighted a Provencal farmhouse (archive photo taken at Paris in February 2019).

POLICY – “There you go, everyone is happy!” Since last October 22, host Karine Le Marchand has found herself at the heart of a “bad buzz on social networks”, as she herself describes. In question, a subsidy of nearly 120,000 euros that she would have liked to receive from the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region and which she ended up giving up.

Everything started, last Friday, from an article in the media Marsactu which reveals an astonishing affair: the famous presenter of “Love is in the meadow” and of “An intimate ambition” applied during the summer for a grant from the Paca region to renovate the farmhouse in an eco-responsible way which she owns in Aix-en-Provence. Help required through its audiovisual production and communication company, Potiche Prod, which could have given rise – both the region and the interested party admit – to a follow-up on social networks, or even to a television program. M6.

However, beyond the particularly large sums mentioned here, according to the experts, it is this last point that poses a problem. Several elected environmentalists wondered whether it was actually a communication operation on the part of Karine Le Marchand, she who has already accepted a post of ambassador for the Paca region, in particular by using her liabilities with “Love and in the meadow” to embody a communication campaign extolling the action of regional authorities towards local farmers.

“Embezzlement of public funds for personal gain”

“The renovation of this home will make it possible to test technologies linked to eco-responsibility and to follow the stages of renovation of a single-family house. It will be a guide to allow individuals to know the aid to which they can claim, ”defended the region, which should have voted for the subsidy this Thursday 28.





An attitude that had therefore made the Greens scream, the local spokesperson for EELV Nathalie Morand in the lead. “This ecology people and above ground has ecology only the facade. In reality, it is an embezzlement of public funds for personal ends: Love is in the gain! ” And Renaud Muselier, president LR of the Paca region to reply by evoking a “defamatory” projection and assuring that the host has not benefited from any privilege.

The fact remains that the person concerned was scalded by the controversy. This Monday, October 25, she posted on social networks a video reacting to this “bad buzz”, explaining giving up her request for a grant, in an “ego-responsible” gesture, as she says in the description of her publication. “As I see that I am being exploited by journalists or political parties, the thing will be quite simple: I will not make the request.”