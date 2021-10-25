Karine Le Marchand waives the regional subsidy for her Provencal farmhouse

It was to receive aid of 117,460 euros to finance studies dedicated to the energy renovation of a house acquired for 1.3 million euros in Aix-en-Provence.

A few hours earlier, environmentalists in the Paca region protested against the amount of this subsidy, which was to be voted on by elected officials this Thursday, October 28 as part of the “Regional Climate Plan”.

The sum was to be allocated to Potiche Prod. The company, founded and managed by Karine Le Marchand, was committed to achieving “video recordings” Works “for educational purposes “. Objective: popularize “the subject of energy renovation”.





Muselier denounces “a political affair”

For EELV-Paca, “This is an embezzlement of public funds for the personal comfort of Karine Le Marchand on behalf of the climate emergency”.



Words judged “unacceptable “ by Renaud Muselier. The president of the Sud Paca Region threatened, on Monday afternoon, to “file a complaint for defamation”.

He assured that “everything is done in total transparency”, denouncing a “political affair.” A few weeks ago, Karine Le Marchand was appointed by Renaud Muselier as the region’s ambassador for agriculture and eco-responsibility. An activity for which she is “paid”, specifies the boss of Sud Paca.