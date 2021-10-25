King Quartararo, Verstappen’s good shot, Manchester’s crumbling … Our sports weekend tops and flops

Find the Tops and Flops of the sports weekend awarded by the sports editorial staff of Le Figaro.

Tops

Moto GP: Quartararo hero on motorbike (9.5 / 10)

“I don’t have the words, I can’t seem to realize», Repeated Fabio Quartararo at the microphone of Canal +. Perhaps because many observers, including him, did not envisage a title acquired at his first chance. In Misano, land promised to his rival Francesco Bagnaia, “El Diablo»Nevertheless conquered his first world crown where no one expected him. 15th on the grid, the Niçois made a crazy comeback (4th) and took advantage of the fall of his Italian opponent at the head of the race to validate this first triumph, at only 22 years old. The first of a long series ? Having become a monster of consistency (5 wins and 10 podiums in 16 races), the first French world champion in the premier category sees the future in a very big way.

F1: Verstappen hits hard (8/10)

The Dutchman remained on three races without a win, an anomaly in this F1 season. In Texas, Max Verstappen hit hard and set the record straight. Author of the pole on Saturday despite a lack of pace on Friday, the Red Bull driver had already sent a hell of a message on a track cataloged Mercedes (the pole had not escaped the German cars since 2014 in Austin). And he returned the same message on Sunday. Despite an average start which cost him first place in favor of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen then managed his race perfectly. Just like his team, which did not hesitate to shift it from Mercedes’ strategy, with early stops of three laps and then eight laps compared to Hamilton. Despite more tire wear at the end of the race, Verstappen, as a perfect manager, held on to his success without really shaking (Hamilton has never had the DRS), eighth this season and eighteenth in his career. He left Austin with twelve points ahead of Hamilton. Great work.

Ligue 1: united like OM (7/10)

Overall, the entire Marseille team is to be praised in its defensive performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night at the Vélodrome (0-0). Close to each other, the Phocaeans left no space for the Parisians. Back as holder, Caleta-Car signed a big performance with a lot of saving interventions, as well as Luan Peres, yet decried since the start of the season. It should also be noted the activity of Pol Lirola on the right, who took advantage of the lack of defensive rigor of the Parisians to rush into the spaces. Finally, what to say about the performance of William Saliba, like his magnificent saving tackle on Mbappé.

Top 14: Ihaia West, the almost perfect match (8/10)

The New Zealand opener was the great architect of the Rochelle victory against Toulon (39-6), especially in the first period. In total, West scored 27 points in this meeting and allowed the Rochelais to take the advantage very quickly thanks to a try against in the 8e minute of play. The yellow and black opener takes care of the transformation himself before doubling the bet on a superb feint that pierced the RCT defense. To this we must add two penalties and we get an almost perfect match from the New Zealand opener who simply missed a kick against the poles at 59e minute. Otherwise, it is faultless.

FLOPS

Premier League: Manchester United and Solskjaer, from dream to nightmare (1/10)

Four days after falling into drunkenness in his Theater of Dreams, overthrowing Atalanta in the dying seconds, Manchester United experienced a scathing return to earth. Humiliated by Liverpool (0-5), his eternal rival, in the “Derby of englandUnited certainly had their worst night in years. “The darkest day that I’ve known leading these playersCommented Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. More lonely than ever, booed by disappointed supporters and deserters after the 5th goal, the third from the ruthless Mohamed Salah, the Norwegian manager knows that his days are numbered. The euphoria of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has lived, while his choices and his paw remain unreadable since his arrival in March 2019. “We’ve come too far together as a group to give up nowt ”, he nevertheless assures.

Ligue 1: when OL collapses (3/10)

Olympique Lyonnais literally collapsed in Nice. This Sunday, the proteges of Peter Bosz had the opportunity to temporarily climb on the podium in case of success. With a particularly inspired Anthony Lopes, the Lyonnais took the ascendancy at the Allianz Riviera thanks to the achievements of Toko-Ekambi and Houssem Aouar. But 10 minutes from the end, OL completely scuttled the meeting. Youcef Atal, entered the game, sounded the revolt by reducing the mark. Under pressure, the Lyonnais ended up outnumbered following a dangerous tackle from Tino Kadewere. In the process, Andy Delort then Evann Guessand found the net and changed the outcome of this match. A stunning end to the meeting which leaves Lyon out of qualifying places for Europe.

Ligue 1: Paris, without collective and without ideas (4/10)

The matches are linked and the observation remains the same: the Pochettino leg is slow to be seen. As often this season, PSG possessed the ball against OM (0-0), Sunday night at the Vélodrome. But as often, he seemed unable to unbalance his opponent over time. With initiatives more individual than collective and the unpleasant impression that everyone is playing their part on their own. Even if they were reduced to ten before the hour mark, the Parisians still displayed their shortcomings of the moment at 11 against 11.

Top 14: Toulon sinks into crisis (3/10)

Hard to believe but yes, Toulon is in a relegation position on the evening of 8e Top 14 day. The heavy defeat in La Rochelle (6-39) plunges the Var into the crisis which the coach, Patrice Collazo, could bear the brunt. His men have won only two Top 14 matches this season, including a particularly narrow victory against Brive in Mayol two weeks ago (13-9). Before this match, the President of the club, Bernard Lemaitre, announced that he wanted to make a point “ in three matches “. These three matches are now played for a record of a victory acquired under the whistles of Mayol and two defeats against Racing and La Rochelle. Largely dominated this evening, the RCT confirmed that it was not at the level so far and the next few hours promise to be stormy on the harbor.

F1: Mercedes and Hamilton without solution (4/10)

Lewis Hamilton did not hesitate to say it after the United States Grand Prix: “ Red Bull was better “. Indeed, but on a route historically favorable to Mercedes, it is a bit of a mess. The seven-time world champion planned to regain points and why not lead the world championship in Austin, he left Texas with finally twelve units behind Verstappen. With five races to go to the end of the season, the urgency is becoming clearer for the seven-time world champion who does not have much to be ashamed of in the race. Second on the grid, he made a perfect start to jump his Dutch rival at the first corner. But behind, he never managed to unhinge the Batavian leech. And strategically, Red Bull has subdued Mercedes. On the track, the Briton struggled, but without the help of a Bottas still stuck in the peloton and only sixth at the finish, he never returned to Max Verstappen at the end of the race, like his engineer had told him so. Second at the finish, LH44 still concedes points. And Mercedes also sees Red Bull return to 23 points among manufacturers with the third position of Sergio Perez. The German brand has seen better days.