Kodak Black looks back on touching his mother’s butt

A little earlier in the month, Kodak Black was making headlines not for his music, but for this video showing him gripping his mother’s butt on the dance floor. The rapper wanted to come back to this most delicate episode.

Kodak Black creates discomfort

It is an understatement to say that the video relayed on the web and revealing the rapper from Florida dancing with his mother on M Pa La Ankò (Rutshelle Guillaume), before grabbing his buttocks in front of a visibly hilarious crowd, created unease. Shocked comments did not fail to pour in, highlighting the embarrassment of the bigger picture, especially as Kodak then kissed his mother on the mouth or on the neck. Since then, the artist has made a point of clarifying things, in his own way, of course: “When I see my mom, buddy, I love her… I kiss her feet, buddy, what are you talking about… some of you won’t even say hello to your own mom. Some of you won’t even call your mother. Some of you are not going to spend time with your mother“. He will unfold by asking himself the question of how those described just before by him are able to love a woman if they do not consider their mother: “I grabbed my mom because I see her as my lady, n ****. She’s my queen, n ****“. It will end up dotting the i’s: “I don’t fuck my mother, we don’t do these crazy things. I grabbed her, I wanted to make her feel beautiful. “You are beautiful, i’m crazy for you mom, i’m in love with you“.“ Not sure that these explanations manage to really convince?



