Koh-Lanta: two candidates formalize their relationship after 1 year of relationship

From adventure to love. Candidate of “Koh-Lanta: secret weapons”, Thomas Plisson confirmed on his Instagram account to be in a relationship with Myriam Chafik for a year.

In the text that accompanies two photos of the couple, the ex-adventurer evokes their meeting on the set of the game show in French Polynesia where they had carried out the first test in pairs. “It’s been 1 year since we started the adventure, 1 year since our eyes met on this canoe … it was love at first sight, we lived this adventure together without ever letting go,” he begins. he.

“Today we are still a partner in life, more united than ever. You were there in the hardest moment of my life, you knew how to support me, to be present without ever judging me without ever letting go of me. I will always be there to protect you, support you and take care of you. You and me, it was written, it was obvious… I love you ”, we can read below.

The truck driver thus puts an end to months of rumors about his merger with Myriam Chafik. Several former candidates rushed to congratulate them on Instagram. Even Denis Brogniart went there for his comment, assuring that he did not suspect anything. “So here I am on my ass! I expected everything but not that !!!! Be happy lovers. I kiss you! ”He wrote.





Thomas and Myriam have just added their name to the list of couples formed on Koh-Lanta, including the one formed by Candice Boisson and Jérémy Raffin (Treasure Island), or even Jesta Hillman and Benoît Assadi (season 16). And for the little anecdote, we recall that Denis Brogniart had met his wife, and the mother of his three children, Hortense, during the filming of the 2003 edition, while she was a journalist.