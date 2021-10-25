Koh Lanta: Unnatural candidates? Laurent Maistret makes revelations

Since the end of the summer, TF1 viewers have had the pleasure of discovering a new episode of Koh-Lanta 2021 Every Tuesday. Former emblematic adventurers have agreed to fly to French Polynesia to relive an extraordinary adventure. But, according to the statements of Laurent Maistret, some participants were far from natural.

The charming 39-year-old contestant, who had previously participated in Koh-Lanta Raja Ampat (Indonesia, 2011) and The New Edition (Malaysia, 2014), gave an interview to our colleagues from TV Mag. Without language of wood, he did not hide that this year, the social networks have played a role in some alliances. “It wasn’t the goal, but we felt it. I even heard it there. There is a lot of impact when you bring out big heads in Koh-Lanta. We risk threats, insults etc. Some candidates took it into account. This explains the release of Namadia. He is very little followed on the networks and is not necessarily known to the public. I regret that many are hiding like this, sometimes it would have been necessary to dare to bring out the big heads“, he revealed.





But Laurent Maistret is far from being concerned. Since the start of the adventure, he votes as he sees fit. And, if one day he had had to vote against Claude Dartois, he would not have hesitated. “If he had tried a strategy against me, I would have had no trouble voting Claude. It’s a game, and you have to accept elimination. But he’s my friend and he’s protecting me. I’m grateful to these people like Alix too“, he explained. Are we to understand that the two friends remained allies until the end? We will have to continue to follow the season to find out.

What is certain, however, is that Laurent did not make any alliance with Claude or other adventurers before leaving, contrary to rumors evoking a financial pact.