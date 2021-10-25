Laurent Maistret (Koh-Lanta) deplores the impact of social networks on the choices of adventurers

In an interview with Buzz TV of Figaro, Laurent Maistret returned to his adventure in the last season of Koh Lanta. The opportunity for the adventurer to say more about the enormous impact of social networks on the game.
In recent years, when we participate in Koh Lanta, it is not only necessary to have the nerves well hooked on the camp and during the tests, but also during the diffusion of the emission on TF1. While some are well off, like a Claude Dartois which had made the buzz on the Web through its many feats, others must accept the sharp criticisms of Internet users. Worse still, it unfortunately happens that violent threats erupt on social networks. While the episodes of Koh-Lanta, the Legend, have been broadcast every Tuesday since last September, the emblematic candidates of the game draw a sad assessment of the media fallout.
Rain of violent comments on social networks
Since the start of the broadcast, it is Coumba which is the target of many criticisms well above the acceptable threshold. After receiving death threats and racist insults, she decided to file a complaint. For his part, Alix also finds himself under fire from critics. And for Laurent Maistret, this relentlessness 2.0 has direct consequences on the smooth running of the adventure. “Unfortunately we felt it. There is a lot of impact sometimes when you pop big heads in Koh Lanta. When you name the name of a person who is loved a lot (…) you risk threats, you risk being insulted“he explained on the set of Buzz TV.
“Even if they are big heads, you have to play”
To better understand, we have to go back in time. A year ago, in full confinement, TF1 broadcast Koh-Lanta: the island of heroes. An epic season in which Claude distinguished himself. His notoriety then experienced an unprecedented rebound, so much so that today, many would find it difficult to rush his elimination in Koh-Lanta, the Legend. For Laurent Maistret, it is partly for these reasons that some adventurers voted against Namadia during the last episode: “Namadia is little followed and not necessarily known to the public.“If he says he doesn’t have”not pay attention to (his) image“on the camp, Laurent Maistret regrets the impact of social networks on the decisions of the candidates:”You don’t necessarily want to get screwed when you come home (…) I try to tell people: ‘Go ahead, play, don’t be afraid. Even if these big heads, you have to play. ‘ There are some who hide a lot from that. “