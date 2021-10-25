Laurent Maistret (Koh-Lanta, the Legend) explains why he blames the adventurer

Guest of Buzz TV, Laurent Maistret (Koh Lanta) didn’t mince words about Coumba. The adventurer finds that the candidate did “a bad season“.
In the last episode of Koh-Lanta, the Legend, Coumba paid the price for the Ambassadors meeting. A news which filled with joy the Net surfers, particularly acerbic with the adventurer this season. Whether on the Web or on the camp, the young woman has not convinced and has attracted the wrath of many adventurers. In an exclusive interview, Clémence explained that the “fuzzy positioning” of the leader of the women’s alliance had urged him to eliminate him in the light of reunification. Moreover, by wanting to bring out the strong male heads, like her friend Claude, the one who tries her luck at the survival game for the fifth time has disappointed. Especially since it did not assume this strategy when it was still in the game. Buzz TV this Monday, October 25, Laurent Maistret also gave his opinion on the candidate of the discord of this 20th season.
“Coumba had a bad season”
Like Clémence, Laurent finds that Coumba was “contradictory” during his adventure: “She says in a live recently that she wanted to play with people who were her friends outside“, he explains. However, this was not the case. For him, the adventurer preferred to defend many girls, including”those she did not know“, rather than protecting his friends outside of the game:”I had already met her, it was not my friend but I did not understand why she mentioned my name, as well as that of Teheiura, Claudius and Namadia, saying: ‘Yes, these must be separated’. Whereas no, we don’t do that. It’s too bad. Unfortunately, she pays a high price on social networks“, he regrets. And this double game is costly to Coumba. The expert in survival games is without appeal:”I was very disappointed with Coumba, I think she had a bad season“, he said without the slightest hesitation.
“Coumba, take your clicks and your slaps and your fishing rod”
Then, the one who walked the floor of Dance with the stars in 2016 returned to his choice at the Ambassadors. While he was more keen on eliminating Christelle, he was quick to change his vote when it came to risking his own adventure. With the two young women tied, he tipped the scales in Coumba’s side. In The Buzz TV, the comic of this season All-Stars justifies his choice without batting an eyelid: “I won’t go bowling for Coumba who gave my name and who is in the opposing team“, he explains. Even today, Laurent Maistret seems to blame the candidate: “Looking at what had happened and especially that she criticizes me a lot on social networks, Coumba, take your clicks and your slaps and your fishing rod I want to say!“