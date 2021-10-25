Laurent Ruquier close to a canon brown: ex-reality TV candidate and … his companion?

Very discreet about his private life, the host Laurent Ruquier, however, gave some clues about his new companion. Small details that lead straight to … Hugo manos ? This fiery dark-haired youngster willingly fuels the rumors by posting videos of him and the host on TikTok. Some have recognized him from his appearance on a reality TV show.

Asked by Current wife last May, Laurent Ruquier spoke about how he had experienced confinement … together. Indeed, the host is again in a relationship and had ended up revealing it, a little tired of being always brought back to his former companion Benoit PetitJean, from whom he is separated. “It was a good test to prove that we were made to be together. In addition, we were more or less of the same opinion on the absurdity of the situation (…) The confinement has impacted him more than me because he has a gym“, he said then, revealing a first clue on the work of his lover.





In August, it’s on the show Big Heads from RTL, that we learned a new detail about Laurent Ruquier’s darling, thanks to Christine Bravo. “So let’s talk about that one. So he is beautiful, like a God … After three and a half years … Three and a half years of estrangement, and I find a beautiful guy!“, she said, thus revealing that the companion of the host would therefore have a particularly advantageous physique.

Clues that put the chip in the ears of Internet users when they came across the TikTok account of a certain Hugo Manos, a handsome brunette with a body carved in marble who works for the brand Heroes Electrostimulation… whose clients are notably Christophe Beaugrand and Jeanfi Janssens, two Big heads close to Laurent Ruquier. On top of that, we can also see the handsome Hugo with a dog very closely resembling that of Laurent Ruquier, but we can also see that he geolocates photos of him in Normandy, where the host of France 2 has a home … Couple or friends? It is up to everyone to draw conclusions!