Leak reveals additions from ‘Zelda Breath of the Wild’

A famous leaker has just revealed what he learned from his internal sources at Nintendo. According to him, the Pokémon Legends: Arceus video game will have several mechanics straight from Zelda Breath of the Wild, including a full Day / Night cycle. Something to reassure after the official news, telling us for example that Switch game world will not be opened in the end classic open-world style …

Nintendo’s next game would have a full Day / Night cycle, and the environment would actively respond to this change. In fact, the mechanics would simply work but were inspired by Zelda’s ‘Breath of the Wild’ opus as well as the series Grand Theft Auto to ensure an efficient implementation:





Pokémon rather nocturnal release , Rather diurnal Pokémon hide

NPCs who react to changes, unique lines of dialogue etc.

More mysterious sound environment General, sometimes scary noises from dangerous Pokémon

General, sometimes scary noises from dangerous Pokémon
Maybe Pokémon evolutions only possible at certain times of the day

Types of rare Pokémon, and only findable at certain times of the day

In short, enough to imagine a very immersive Pokémon game that changes the tone of the series a little, taking advantage of the entire Switch experience. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see such an RPG mechanic in Legends: Arceus, since all Pokémon games since Gold / Silver have a cycle like this.

And NPCs react to all the changes, like someone already noticed when night comes, it’s unlikely to see NPCs outside of their houses.

A very nice touch to make everything more realistic, I really hope it’s like GTA but I’m happy at the end with all the improvements they’ve done. – Eclipse 🌑 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝐤𝖗𝖆𝖎 𝖀𝖒𝖇𝖗𝖆! (@eclipse_tt) September 2, 2021

A leak that specifies the details of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Although the leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt, Eclipse, the insider in question, is an ardent Pokémon player and fan. Accurate and correct through several leaks on Pokémon: Unite and the 2 remakes of Pearl and Diamond, his information on Arceus therefore has credit.

Note that while Pokémon Sword and Shield did not have a Day / Night cycle, there is no indication that the new Legends: Arceus sacrifices this aspect as well. More than to wait January 28, 2022 and the release of the video game to be sure!