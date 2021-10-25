LEGO: Fnac anticipates Black Friday and hits a big blow on prices for Christmas

Fnac has decided to mark the occasion and celebrate Christmas in advance! Indeed, in addition to the promotions that are usually found, the brand is currently offering a 15% reduction on all LEGO construction sets! Great news for anyone looking to complete the Christmas list!

Fnac saves you money on your Christmas shopping before Black Friday =

As the year unfolds, Christmas is tomorrow! And when you know the hustle and bustle typical of Black Friday shopping, you can be apprehensive about shopping. La Fnac has thought of you and is already launching promotions for the Christmas holidays! We find in particular offers on LEGO construction sets on which a 15% promotion is applied!

Take advantage of the 15% discount with the code DISNEY15 on LEGOs at Fnac

The current context is very specific. Indeed, we are at the end of 2021 and the horizon of containment is gradually receding as people are vaccinated and COVID-19 is losing ground.





However, the slowdown, or even the cessation of activities, is now causing shortages and a scarcity of certain products. For example, Next-Gen consoles, like the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X, are regularly absent due to demand.

And, with the end of the year celebrations approaching, demand will increase, while the supply is likely to remain the same, and therefore, there is a strong risk that many products will be absent from the shelves when you are thinking of doing your Christmas shopping.

This is why Fnac has thought of everything while bringing forward its promotional period on games, toys and gaming equipment. And more particularly on LEGO games. Indeed, there is a whole series of promotions on these. And with the code DISNEY15, it is possible to benefit from a discount on LEGO from the Disney, Marvel and Star Wars ranges!

A great way to do business and get your hands on some particularly sought-after gifts this time of year! We think in particular of Star Wars ships such as the A-WING Hunter, Darth Vader’s helmet or even R2-D2 which are particularly sought after.

Take advantage of the 15% discount with the code DISNEY15 on LEGOs at Fnac