Less than 40% of French people say they can save at the end of the month

As a new Ifop survey reveals, the share of households able to put money aside has been decreasing over the past ten years.

Once all the expenditure constraints have been settled (housing, food, energy …) only 39% of French people say they will be able to save in 2021. They were 44% able to do so in 2014 and 54% in 2010. This drop marked and continuous is the main lesson of a new Ifop study for the JDD published on October 21.

Not surprisingly, all households are not in the same boat. Modest incomes are more rarely able to put money aside, but without inevitability. Thus, 21% of households “poor“(Less than 900 euros per person), say they are able to save. Conversely, on the other side of the spectrum, 29% of categories “easy»(More than 2,500 euros per person), answer that they cannot do it.

Read alsoSavings management for vulnerable people is not always optimized

Income is not the only discriminating factor, however. The questionnaire also looks at a whole range of characteristics, social, economic and even political. If certain trends are expected: people with long studies save more easily than those without diplomas (62% against 27%), the same for employees compared to the unemployed (40% against 29%), others are more original.





SEE ALSO – What are the good plans to save (well)? The director of the savings circle responds

Marked differences according to political opinions

Thus the sympathizers of the National Front are only 22% to put money aside at the end of the month against 56% for those of the Republicans. However, among the various candidates for the 2017 presidential election, the prize for savings goes to the voters of … Benoît Hamon (57%). Another surprise, those under 35 seem to have an easier time saving money. They are 45% to answer positively to the question: “once you have paid off all of your strained expenses do you have the option of saving money at the end of the month?», Against 36% for those over 35.

Read alsoHow to manage your savings while paying less fees

Finally, last lesson, which, without being a surprise, continues to surprise by its magnitude: the difference between women and men. If the latter are 47% able to save, this figure drops to 31% for the opposite sex.