Let yourself be tempted by this confusing dark TV movie carried by a stunning Audrey Dana!

This October 25, France 2 is broadcasting a new detective film entitled The friend who does not exist. Worn by Audrey Dana, does this unitary deserve a look?
Want to dive into a poignant drama TV movie? Direction France 2 this Monday, October 25 to discover The friend who does not exist, a unit produced by Nicolas Cuche (The Red Bracelets). It’s Audrey Dana (seen in the movies Station novel, Welcome, Under the girls’ skirts) which brings this project to the screen. She is surrounded by Albert Geffrier (Simon’s last life) who plays his son Martin, but also Tiphaine Daviot (Blank Zone, HP), by Medi Sadoun (What did we do to the good Lord?), Yvan Naubron (Heart plan) and Victor Meutelet (The Bazaar of Charity). A rich cast whose faces of the actors are starting to be well known to viewers. But is it enough to be tempted by this TV movie?
What are you talking about The friend who does not exist ?
After losing her husband, Camille moves in with her 11-year-old son, little Martin. They thus get closer to Eve, Camille’s little sister. Since the disappearance of his dad, Martin has almost become silent, which greatly worries his mother Camille. But in his new school, Martin says he made a new boyfriend, named Jeff … The little boy then slowly begins to mourn and to smile again. Until his disappearance … Mad with worry, Camille sets out to find him and discovers that no student in her son’s class is called Jeff. But where has his son gone? Could he have been removed?
Should we watch the TV movie The friend who does not exist ?
Co-written by novelist Olivier Norek, the TV movie The friend who does not exist is quite efficient and confusing. This ex-police officer previously participated in the writing of the series Gears (on the sixth season) and the series The Invisibles, broadcast last September on France 2. Author of several novels (Code 93, Surges …), here he plunges the viewer into an infernal spiral of suspects, each more likely than the next. But who could have kidnapped, for several days, the little 11-year-old Martin? The cast is impeccable, including the astonishing Audrey Dana, all in sobriety and darkness. Our nerves are strained and, like us, you will be carried away by this gripping intrigue. If you like crime dramas, this is one that finds its place at the top of the basket.