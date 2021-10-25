Ligue 1: Mohamed Bayo (Clermont) released from custody and summoned by justice

Mohamed Bayo, forward of the Clermont club, was released from custody after a traffic accident. He is summoned to court next summer.

After his goal in Nantes on Saturday night despite Clermont’s defeat in Nantes (2-1), the Auvergne striker spent a very drunken evening. According to information relayed by the daily La Montagne, he would have caused a road accident around 7 a.m. while he was intoxicated (0.88g of alcohol in his blood).

Mohamed Bayo reportedly ran a traffic light and collided with an oncoming car. And the player would have tried to flee on foot.

Alerted the police arrived on the scene and the people involved in the accident, who were prescribed 10 to 12 days of ITT, quickly identified. The police then arrested him near the accident.

According to new information from L’Equipe on Monday, Bayo, already convicted in 2019 for driving under narcotics, would have first denied the facts out of fear before confessing. The attacker was summoned for a hearing at the Clermont-Ferrand Criminal Court which will take place on June 28, 2022. The Clermontois will also be judged in a state of recurrence. His license was then suspended.