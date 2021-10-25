Lingard dissociates himself from the team during the ordeal against Liverpool

Jesse Lingard remained on the bench this Sunday during Manchester United’s heavy defeat against Liverpool (0-5). Party to warm up during the shock of the ninth day of the Premier League, the Englishman took the opportunity to respond to criticism from fans present at Old Trafford.

The derby of England and especially the humiliation inflicted on Sunday by Liverpool to Manchester United players (0-5) is likely to leave traces on the Red Devils. Jesse Lingard did not fail to point out that he was not responsible for the rout.

Left on the bench by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose future seems most uncertain after this defeat in the Premier League, the English attacking midfielder dissociated himself from his teammates during the debacle. Gone to warm up during the match, not to finally return, Jesse Lingard was taken to task by disillusioned supporters during the Salah show.

Lingard: “I am not in the field”

Obviously disturbed beyond measure by the sinking of his teammates, led by four goals at half-time, Jesse Lingard answered straight in his crampons to the fans present in the stands of Old Trafford: “I am not on the field “.





In difficulty defensively this Sunday, Manchester United tried to stop the bleeding after the return from the locker room. Also a substitute, Paul Pogba came into play. Unfortunately for the Frenchman, he received a logical red card only fifteen minutes later and his involvement was widely criticized across the Channel.

“Paul Pogba who comes on the pitch at half-time to try to help the team and give them some dignity, who is smart with the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the middle of the field and gives a goal. Then, after, he is sent off for a ridiculous tackle, even smashed Paul Scholes. We find ourselves at 5-0, at 10 against 11. If Ole remains coach, do we? will see Pogba with the Manchester shirt again? “

Finally, Jesse Lingard may have done well not to want to be associated with the ordeal of his team. The England international’s teammates will appreciate it.

