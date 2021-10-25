Lionel Messi runs out of fuel in Ligue 1

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

If Lionel Messi shone in the Champions League against Manchester City and RB Leipzig (three goals), he has not yet been able to be decisive in Ligue 1, despite many opportunities. A dry run for the Argentine striker, still looking for his first achievement in the league. Proof of his non-success, he is the player who, according to the statistics reported by Opta, has the highest rate of Unexpected Goals (1.8 xG) in France without having yet found his way to the net.

0 – Lionel Messi is the striker who posts the highest total of Unexpected Goals without having scored in Ligue 1 this season (1.8 xG). Flu. #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/eIY7T6cnu1 – OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 25, 2021

A sad stat ‘for someone who has always been very efficient in the past. As a reminder, he remains on a season with 30 goals in La Liga in 35 appearances. It will therefore be necessary to whip to get such performances this season in the capital. But with Messi, nothing is ever really impossible. Against Lille, the defending champion, next Friday, he has a golden opportunity to shine and silence the beginnings of critics.



