LIVE – “If there are no new variants, we should see the epidemic subside”, according to Alain Fischer

    MEDICAL SECRET AT SCHOOL

    “It is not something dramatic from the point of view of medical confidentiality”, estimated the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer on Europe 1, about the amendment on the proposed law on the extension the health pass, voted last week at the Assembly, which allows school heads to know the vaccination status of students.

    “Legal certainty [de ces directeurs] will be total “as soon as the law is passed, he assured. This measure would prevent parents from lying about the vaccination status of their child, he added. For the time being, only one sworn declaration is required of them in the event of a declared Covid in a class.

    Jean-Michel Blanquer also said that this measure does not correspond to the establishment of a health pass at school. “From the start, I said there would be no health pass,” he recalled. “We cannot exclude a pupil” for non-vaccination, he declared, but the objective of the National Education since this summer remains to keep open classes in the second degree, by restricting teaching to distance to unvaccinated students if a Covid case is detected in a classroom.

    “This measure has undoubtedly made it possible to have many children vaccinated between 12 and 17 years old”, he assured, affirming that France is one of the countries which vaccinates this age group the most. And to congratulate himself: “it is also thanks to this that since the beginning of September, very few classes have been closed in college and high school”.



