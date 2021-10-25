More

    LMS | Alberto Entrerrios in Limoges, it’s official

    The Limoges club have formalized the arrival of Alberto Entrerrios on his sidelines next summer.

    There was not much doubt about the veracity of the facts when they were made public in the middle of last week, it is now official. After three seasons spent training Nantes, the Spaniard Alberto Entrerrios is committed for the same period with the club of Limoges, which is currently in eleventh place in the ranking of the Liqui Moly Starligue.


    At 44, the former Spanish international, double world champion with La Roja, had started his coaching career at HBC Nantes, as an assistant to Thierry Anti. He had held the position for three years, notably living the H’s first trip to the FINAL4 of the Champions League in 2018, before taking the number 1 place in 2019, leaving Thierry Anti for Portugal.

    Entrerrios took the club to Cologne a second time, last June, before his team lost in the semi-finals, against FC Barcelona.

    “Limoges is a club that everyone talks about well and even very well. I had very positive feedback from the club, a whole lot of things that I really liked. In addition, I attach importance to people, I was able to meet people who were very interested in my qualities as a coach, but also for my human qualities ” explains the future coach of the LH in a press release, while indicating wanting to play a European place in the medium term.

