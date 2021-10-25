London reaffirms its demand for the abandonment of the role of European justice

London reaffirmed Monday, October 25, demanding the end of the role of European justice in the resolution of post-Brexit disputes over Northern Ireland, ruling out any relaxation of its position on the subject of disagreement with Brussels. Before new discussions which begin Tuesday in London on the subject of the maligned Northern Irish protocol, the British Secretary of State in charge of Brexit David Frost insisted on the need to find arbitration mechanisms “balanced“. “We cannot have the courts of one of the parties to settle disputes between us», He declared in front of a parliamentary committee.

Intended both to protect the European market and to prevent the reestablishment of a physical border on the island of Ireland which would risk undermining the peace, the Northern Irish protocol negotiated within the framework of Brexit de facto maintains Ireland of the North in the European customs union and single market. The United Kingdom wants to see the establishment of an international arbitration to enforce the laws of the single market in Northern Ireland, instead of the European Court of Justice (CJEU).





London ready to suspend part of the protocol

After the latest discussions, the Times and the Financial Times recently asserted that London would agree to compromise on a solution comparable to that which is at work between Switzerland and the EU, with an arbitration which would maintain a role to be played. European justice. The European Union stresses that the CJEU must remain the ultimate arbiter of its single market, but has recently made proposals to try to find a compromise.

Brussels has proposed to significantly reduce phytosanitary controls and customs formalities for a wide range of goods intended for Northern Ireland’s only consumption and which will not enter the European single market. The British Secretary of State recalled that in the absence of an agreement in the coming weeks, London would be ready to trigger Article 16, which unilaterally allows certain aspects of the protocol to be suspended in the event of major disruptions.