LREM launches a response cell to track down the inconsistencies of Macron’s opponents

The presidential movement analyzes the past statements of the various candidates to identify their contradictions.

Track the inconsistencies of the different candidates. This is the objective of La République en Marche which, according to RTL and France Inter, created a response cell to verify the statements of each potential opponent of Emmanuel Macron for the presidential election of 2022. The majority would make files on each of the contenders for the Elysee, from Jean-Luc Mélenchon to Éric Zemmour, with what each one declares today, but also, with what he declared yesterday.

The goal, as confirmed by an LREM executive at Figaro, would be to provide arguments for the Walkers to get it right when they attack opposition in the media. The candidates will not all be housed in the same boat: Anne Hidalgo should for example be relatively spared, unlike Eric Zemmour, who will be more targeted.

The archive closet would also already be running at full speed for the essayist: the Macronists would dissect his passages in the show “We are not lying”, in which he was a columnist between 2006 and 2011. “All his statements passed here or there are peeled away», Specifies RTL.





SEE ALSO – Presidential 2022: the point of view of Jean-Daniel Lévy

Read alsoLREM goes into the countryside while waiting for Macron

Nicolas Sarkozy had also set up this type of cell

This type of cell, aimed at responding to attacks from adversaries, was designed and inaugurated ten years ago. In 2012, Nicolas Sarkozy had already tried it: at the time, the outgoing president wanted “return blow for blowTo his main opponent for the presidential election, the socialist candidate François Hollande. Headed by Brice Hortefeux, this unit of around twenty people was intended to “to disassemble»The initiatives, declarations and attacks of the tenors of the PS.

“We do three things: we examine the expectations of the French, we explain the policy of the President of the Republic, and third, we put the magnifying glass on the truth of the socialist candidate», Then explained Brice Hortefeux on Europe 1.