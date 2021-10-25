M. Pokora and Christina Milian: their son Kenna celebrates his 6 months, his face (almost) revealed!

Children are growing at an amazing speed! For Christina Milian, every day is a sweet blessing. Sunday, October 24, 2021 a little more, since it was a key date for his youngest. Kenna, the second son she had with Mr. Pokora, born in April 2021, was celebrating his six months. On her Instagram account, the beautiful artist shared a video on which we can see, in part, the profile of her baby, installed in her parents’ bed in an adorable onesie.

In these images, Kenna laughs out loud in front of a stuffed animal with the image of Goofy, waved by mom. “Yes, you’re almost a year old! In six more months“, she explains to him with love. And dad in all that? Mr. Pokora, no doubt, was recovering from his emotions and his health concerns. He who fills the theater of the Madeleine of Paris as soon as he goes on stage with Estelle Lefébure and Philippe Lellouche, in the play The Great Ambitions, recently had to cancel a performance. “I’ve been fighting since this morning to try to get back on my feet, he explained on Friday, October 22, 2021. Everything will be better tomorrow, I hope. But now I’m too weak to stand on stage. “





Fortunately, spectators found him, on television, in the show Roll on Sunday on France 2, opposite Michel Drucker, with his two stage partners. A consolation like any other before the young actor returns to the stage and faces the tour of the whole of France. Singer, actor, Mr. Pokora combines his various professional tasks with his role, primordial, of father. In a relationship with Christina Milian since 2017, married since December 2020 – the ceremony took place at the town hall of the 8th arrondissement of Paris -, the young man had two sons: Isaiah, 1 and a half, and Kenna, 6 month. No wonder it borders on overwork at times …