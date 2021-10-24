Maeva Ghennam at Booba’s showcase, she would have finished the evening with the rapper

It’s no secret that Maeva Ghennam is a big fan of French rap, especially Booba. Indeed, it is not uncommon to see her sharing the sounds of her idol in her car or at home. Learning that the rapper was doing a private concert in Dubai last night, the Marseillaise hurried to go accompanied by Marc Blata, his wife Nadé and his assistant Akram. And Maeva gave us a nice show in the evening, since she shared the microphone with her idol. Amused, Internet users have clearly pointed out that the candidate for reality TV was eyeing him and approached as much as possible of Booba.

After the showcase, it seems that his two ended the evening together. Blasting News explains everything to you.

Maeva Ghennam feat. Booba: she makes her dream come true

After a hard week of filming in France for his show “Dressing VIP by Maeva”, the candidate of Marseillais rushed back home to Dubai to attend Booba’s showcase. Certainly invited by the French rap star who knows her existence and who is close to Marc Blata, Maeva was as close as possible, so much so that the Duke sang a duet with her for a few seconds. Flattered to find that the starlet of the small screen knows the words by heart, Booba, who recently balanced the audio notes of Carla Moreau, made him a proposal in the tone of humor: “She’s strong, we’re going to produce her I think!

There is a contract for you at the end of the six-figure Maeva …. after the comma, did you get it? “

Seeing the attitude of Maeva Ghennam, who would have seen her ex Greg in secret in Paris, who is approaching the rapper, Internet users have understood that she could have an idea behind her head.

Here are the comments we read on Twitter:

Booba and Maeva Ghennam finished the night together?

Only Marc Blata holds the last images of the sulphurous brunette who left the Booba concert in the heart of the confusion between Gims, Demdem and Nabilla. Only a few moments later, Marc Blata films himself at the wheel of Maeva’s car. The whistleblower was accompanied by his wife and Akram only. No Maeva Ghennam in sight. For internet users, there is no doubt: she would have finished the evening, even the night, with her idol!

If some Internet users are amused, others claim that she would have returned with Boli, her boyfriend:

Maeva was in “open house” RAS

Maeva Ghennam it is on 10,000% that she has ken with Booba mdr Blata who returns with his car with Nadé and Akram without her. How burnt it is!

uh weird Marc has snap with Akram in Maeva where she went ??? The Duke has struck again

I feel that she’s going to do crazy things tonight the Maeva

Marc returns with Akram and his wife to the cash register at Maeva after having deposited her in the bed of client Booba

