Mali expels ECOWAS representative for “actions incompatible with his status”

Mali said “persona non grata“The special representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Hamidou Boly,”in view of his actions incompatible with his status», Announced Monday the Malian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The diplomat, of Burkinabè nationality, “72 hours to leave the national territory», Explains the ministry in a press release, adding that the decision was notified to him in the morning.

The text does not detail the precise facts alleged against Hamidou Boly, stationed in Bamako since July 2019. This deportation decision intervenes “after several warnings sent to the person concerned through his hierarchy“, Simply indicates the ministry which”reiterates the readiness of the (Malian) government to maintain dialogue with ECOWAS and to work together for the success of the transition“.





The announcement of the Malian government takes place in a delicate diplomatic context, while the junta in power in Mali after two successive putschs in August 2020 and May 2021, is showing more and more clearly its desire to postpone the presidential and legislative elections to allow a return to civil power, polls which the ECOWAS requires to be held on the date set. Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, current president of the ECOWAS Conference of Heads of State, visiting Mali on October 17, issued the ruling junta with a “closed messageOn the holding of elections in February, a member of his delegation told AFP.