Mali expels ECOWAS representative

Mali said “Persona non grata” the special representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Hamidou Boly, for “Incompatible acts” with his status, public television announced Monday, October 25. The diplomat of Burkinabé nationality “Has 72 hours to leave” the country, affirms the banner broadcast on the ORTM, without specifying the criticisms made against it.

This expulsion decision takes place “After several warnings sent to the person concerned through his hierarchy”, simply indicates the department that “Reiterates the availability of the government [malien] to maintain dialogue with ECOWAS and to work together for the success of the transition ”.





“Firm message” from ECOWAS

The announcement of the Malian government takes place in a delicate diplomatic context, while the junta in power in Mali after two successive putschs in August 2020 and May 2021 is showing more and more clearly its desire to postpone the presidential and legislative elections, which should allow a return to civil power, polls which the ECOWAS requires to be held on the date set.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, current president of the ECOWAS Conference of Heads of State, visiting Mali on October 17, issued the ruling junta with a “Closed message” on the holding of elections in February 2022, a member of his delegation told AFP.