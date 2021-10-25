Manchester United: Can Solskjaer still stay after such a fiasco? “He will never be Klopp, Guardiola or Tuchel”

If his past as a former idol offers him a special status in the hearts of fans and exceptional protection on TV sets thanks to his former partners, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees his position becoming more and more untenable. Unsurprisingly, this Sunday is already memorable. The image of Old Trafford faithful leaving the stadium during the match will thus remain forever marked in the history of the confrontation between Reds and Red Devils. A real humiliation for every Man U lover. And the first culprit is necessarily the coach.
Solskjaer is not the right manager for Manchester United
The worst part of all this? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t even hide behind the mishap argument. His team have not won for four meetings in the Premier League. And point to seventh place in the championship, eight lengths already behind the leader Chelsea and seven behind his runner-up Liverpool, after nine days. United are currently sailing in the same waters as when David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and José Mourinho were forced to leave the ship. To make matters worse and as it was seen on Sunday, Manchester does not display any clear collective idea after nearly three years in the Norwegian mandate.
Neville: “I have no doubts that Solskjaer will have the means to make a difference”
While it seems difficult to imagine the adventure continuing after such a fiasco and such a mixed record, it is not excluded to think that his management will still persist in maintaining his confidence. “The pressure after this game is going to be intolerable in a way. The management made it clear to everyone that the manager has unwavering support. But results like this undermine all of those certainties, that’s for sure.Solskjaer’s staunch supporter Gary Neville said on Sky Sport. “Manchester needs a change. And I am convinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have the means to change things even if the pressure is going to be enormous from all sides “.
The names of Zinedine Zidane or Antonio Conte, who are currently free, are however already coming back with insistence in the north of England. And this is only the beginning because the tsunami on Sunday is surely only in its first wave knowing the British press. “We have remained loyal to Solskjaer but he’s been there for almost three years now and with signings early in the season Manchester are set to fight for the title. But now I don’t see how“, comments on the BBC Chris Sutton, the former striker of Chelsea or Blackburn”He has to go, no ? “This has been the question on everyone’s mind at United since Sunday night.
