Manchester United: Can Solskjaer still stay after such a fiasco? “He will never be Klopp, Guardiola or Tuchel”

It is an earthquake that will inevitably leave traces. Manchester United cannot lose 5-0 in their legendary stadium against a historic rival like Liverpool, without this leading to strong decisions. And profound changes. What to think that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can not remain in his position of manager very long. This is no longer possible. This humiliating setback is too much to do. “When is Ole Gunnar going to be fired ? “, summarizes this Monday in A tabloid The Sun, suggesting that it is a question of hours.

If his past as a former idol offers him a special status in the hearts of fans and exceptional protection on TV sets thanks to his former partners, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees his position becoming more and more untenable. Unsurprisingly, this Sunday is already memorable. The image of Old Trafford faithful leaving the stadium during the match will thus remain forever marked in the history of the confrontation between Reds and Red Devils. A real humiliation for every Man U lover. And the first culprit is necessarily the coach.

Premier League “We have hit rock bottom”: Despite the debacle, Solskjaer refuses to give up his post 14 HOURS AGO

Solskjaer is not the right manager for Manchester United

The worst part of all this? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t even hide behind the mishap argument. His team have not won for four meetings in the Premier League. And point to seventh place in the championship, eight lengths already behind the leader Chelsea and seven behind his runner-up Liverpool, after nine days. United are currently sailing in the same waters as when David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and José Mourinho were forced to leave the ship. To make matters worse and as it was seen on Sunday, Manchester does not display any clear collective idea after nearly three years in the Norwegian mandate.





Despite more than 450 million euros invested in the transfer market and even if the imbalances in its workforce do not help, United are lacking a game plan worthy of the name. And it’s even more screaming when you compare the Red Devils with the other giants of the Kingdom. Even if the management of the club has other priorities (“The strategy is commercial before being sporty”, our columnist Philippe Auclair summed up this weekend), the current sporting record suggests that the time for change has even sounded. if the old “super-sub” refuses the idea of ​​letting go (“I’ve come too far, we’ve come too far together as a group to give up now“, assured Solskjaer).

“I think he has done a good job so far but to face Klopp, Guardiola or Tuchel they need a better coach, Jamie Carragher warned on Sky Sport. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the right manager for Manchester United if they are to take the next level. He will never be Jürgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Thomas Tuchel. “A scathing observation. Without appeal. Shared by many observers across the Channel, where the general idea is that Manchester will not be able to be champion with Solskjaer on his bench. And yet, there is still a little doubt on its more or less near future.

Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United’s defeat against Liverpool on 24 October 2021 in the Premier League Credit: Getty Images

Neville: “I have no doubts that Solskjaer will have the means to make a difference”

While it seems difficult to imagine the adventure continuing after such a fiasco and such a mixed record, it is not excluded to think that his management will still persist in maintaining his confidence. “The pressure after this game is going to be intolerable in a way. The management made it clear to everyone that the manager has unwavering support. But results like this undermine all of those certainties, that’s for sure.Solskjaer’s staunch supporter Gary Neville said on Sky Sport. “Manchester needs a change. And I am convinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have the means to change things even if the pressure is going to be enormous from all sides “.

The names of Zinedine Zidane or Antonio Conte, who are currently free, are however already coming back with insistence in the north of England. And this is only the beginning because the tsunami on Sunday is surely only in its first wave knowing the British press. “We have remained loyal to Solskjaer but he’s been there for almost three years now and with signings early in the season Manchester are set to fight for the title. But now I don’t see how“, comments on the BBC Chris Sutton, the former striker of Chelsea or Blackburn”He has to go, no ? “This has been the question on everyone’s mind at United since Sunday night.

Premier League A nightmare and already the end of illusions for MU 15 HOURS AGO