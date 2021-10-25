Manchester United: Solskjaer lch, a first contact with Conte? – Soccer

Upgraded home by Liverpool (5-0) on Sunday in the Premier League, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is heading for the exit. The Norwegian has lost the confidence of his leaders who have already contacted the Italian Antonio Conte.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to lose his job as Manchester United manager.

After such a humiliation against rival Liverpool (5-0), which is more Old Trafford, it would be surprising to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer again on the bench of Manchester United.

The Manchester coach, who refuses to resign, has so far benefited from the support of his players and leaders. But the situation has changed a lot since Sunday.

A first contact with Conte

According to The Times, the Norwegian has lost the confidence of his dressing room. This partly explains the information from the Manchester Evening News that management is seriously considering sacking him.

The club would have even passed the stage of reflection. Because in addition to the improbable track Zindine Zidane, little attracted by the Premier League, the one leading Antonio Conte would already be active. Indeed, the transalpine media Sky Sport reveals a first contact between Manchester United and the apparently interested Italian. The Red Devils need a tactically strong coach, and the former Chelsea manager, England champion in 2017 and FA Cup winner the following year, sticks to the profile.





MU fears casting error

It remains to be seen whether the two parties will succeed in reaching an agreement. Nothing is less certain given that Conte, free after leaving Inter Milan on a Serie A coronation last season, is not easy to convince. Whoever planted Tottenham this summer knows exactly what he wants, as he told Gazzetta dello Sport last June. I’m more looking for projects and I’m ready to stay home if something doesn’t convince me, he explained. (…) If there is something that does not convince me, I prefer not to accept, regardless of the money.

The other hurdle is Manchester United are unsure of their choice, warns The Telegraph. Management remembers Jos Mourinho flop and believes Conte’s arrival would again contradict club culture. . Would the current Premier League seventh and his candidate be incompatible? Mancunian decision-makers will have to weigh the pros and cons before going to challenge Tottenham on Saturday (6.30 p.m.).

Do you think Antonio Conte would be the right choice for Manchester United? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …