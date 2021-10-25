Marseille fears closure of the Vélodrome bends

While various overflows were observed at the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday during OM-PSG (0-0), the Marseille club knows that it will most likely be sanctioned by the LFP disciplinary committee. If it fears a closure of its turns, the club considers on the other hand that the penalty point previously imposed with a suspended sentence does not have to be applied.

Smoke in number, projectiles launched in the direction of Parisian corner shooters, an intrusion of a supporter on the field in full opposing action … If the OM-PSG shock, Sunday evening at the Vélodrome (0-0), s t is played in a beautiful and hot atmosphere, the match was also marked by excesses on the part of the Marseille public. Who could, or should, as explained by RMC Sport, be worth sanctions against the Marseille club. And the latter is well aware of it.

While waiting for the disciplinary committee of the LFP to look into the case, OM, according to our information, fears above all in camera for its turns, especially as some areas reserved for groups of supporters are already affected. of a reprieve.

Incidents different from those of Angers for the club

Regarding the suspended penalty point, inflicted by the commission on OM after the incidents in Angers, this suspension should normally be lifted for facts similar to those observed at Raymond-Kopa. However, OM believes that it is necessary to differentiate an invasion of the field from an isolated act like that of the streaker who ran after Lionel Messi on Sunday night. The man who entered the field was questioned by the police. Not very coherent, he explained himself with difficulty in French. He is an undocumented person who has no fixed address in the region. He is not a regular at the Vélodrome and even less a subscriber.

Marseille leaders also point out that during the Angers-OM match on September 22, a spectator had entered the lawn to meet Jorge Sampaoli, and that the Angevin club has not been sanctioned for this.





Anti-projectile nets soon to be raised, or even doubled

As for the throwing of projectiles, OM regrets the attitude of certain individuals in the stadium. Especially since the Olympian club had taken the lead with the letter from President Pablo Longoria and the video from Dimitri Payet.

Marseille thus made the decision to soon increase the safety nets in front of the two corners, and perhaps even to double their thickness. OM also denounces a recurring concern at the level of excavations. The police officers and stewards not being authorized to search the private parts of the supporters, the introduction of certain projectiles or smoke is thus done quite easily …

Sanctions expected for fumis

The OM-PSG match was also marked by the intrusion into the Velodrome of certain individuals – not provided with tickets – who forced access. OM and the supporters’ groups have the feeling, even if it is difficult to prove it, that this OM-PSG was the opportunity for some troublemakers to come to shine in the stadium when they are not not necessarily regulars of the enclosure.

Regarding smoke, Olympique de Marseille necessarily expects sanctions and heavy fines. The club recalls that the use of smoke is prohibited, even if a certain tolerance applies since the departure of Jacques-Henri Eyraud and the rapprochement with groups of supporters. Within OM, we nevertheless denounce a certain hypocrisy in the world of football, in the sense that the show before the match is often highlighted, in particular the tifos and smoke, and that the use of pyrotechnics, sometimes magnified, is part of the atmosphere. But the LFP still keeps a heavy hand on this subject.