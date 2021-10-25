Mastercard says all banks and merchants in its network will soon be able to offer cryptocurrency services

Mastercard is preparing to announce that any of the thousands of banks and millions of merchants in its payment network will soon be able to integrate crypto into its products.

This includes bitcoin wallets, credit and debit cards that allow spending digital assets, and loyalty programs where airline or hotel points can be converted into bitcoin.

To do this, the payment network partners with Bakkt. ” We want to make it easier for all of our partners to add crypto services to their business.“Said Sherri Haymond, Executive Vice President of Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, in an interview. ” Our partners, whether banks, fintechs or traders, can offer their customers the ability to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies through integration with the Baktt platform.”





The announcement could lead to a significant expansion in the ways people earn and spend bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Mastercard operates one of the dominant global payment networks with Visa and maintains relationships with more than 20,000 financial institutions around the world. According to the company, 2.8 billion Mastercard cards are in use.

Interest in bitcoin has remained high as the original cryptocurrency surged this year, hitting a record price of over $ 60,000 this month. U.S. regulators allowed the fund industry to offer a bitcoin-linked ETF for the first time this month, while large institutional investors like bond giant Pimco have said they are considering trading cryptocurrencies.

According to Sherri Haymond, this interest has led Mastercard customers to ask the network to help them provide cryptocurrency services. That way, banks can keep customers on their own platforms rather than having dollars migrate to crypto exchanges, she said.

Shares of Bakkt, which started trading as a public company last week, jumped more than 100% on the news. Trading was halted at some point on Monday so the company could announce another partnership. Mastercard and Bakkt were expected to announce their partnership at the annual Money20 / 20 conference in Las Vegas.

In addition to providing cryptocurrency wallets and credit cards to banks, the partnership means even merchants and restaurants can start offering rewards in bitcoin instead of traditional points, according to Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael. . Existing points can be converted into crypto at rates set by participating companies, giving customers the opportunity to earn a return, he said.

” We’re lowering the barriers to entry, allowing people to take something like your reward points and redeem them for crypto“Said Gavin Michael in an interview. ” It’s an easy way to get started because you’re not using cash, you’re putting something that’s an inactive asset sitting on your balance sheet, and we allow you to put it to work.”