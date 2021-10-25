Mbappé fell on a bone, his bodyguard recounts a capital gesture of the Clasico!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

Like the whole of the Parisian attack, Kylian Mbappé suffered during this Clasico which ended in a sad draw (0-0). The PSG striker, however, tried to remain a constant threat, showing himself to be restless in the face of a rearguard of OM who kept watch. In particular William Saliba author of a remarkable performance.

One of the turning points of the meeting is also a decisive tackle from the Marseille defender while Mbappé went deep. An intervention as capital as it is risky. “When I saw Kylian make the call in the deep, I thought to myself either take a red or I take it. But I tackled the ball well! “, Appreciated the Marseille defender.

Saliba loved the atmosphere of the Velodrome

More generally, William Saliba was also very satisfied with the evening. “It’s a very, very good game. After the red card, we hoped to bring back the three points, we tried, but in the end, even at ten, they managed to turn the ball, they have the best players in the world in front. We have a little regrets, but we still take a good point, it’s not that bad. We are a little lacking in efficiency. We showed a beautiful face, we fought to the end, and for the atmosphere, it was the best match of my career, ”said the Marseille defender.



