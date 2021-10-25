Mehmet Aslan’s Syrian War Photo Awarded in Siena

A photo taken in April in the province of Hatay, on the Turkish-Syrian border, more precisely in the district of Reyhanlı which depicts a moment of happiness between a father and his son. We see a man, Munzir, playing with a smile with his child Mustafa, hugging him and throwing him into the air.

PHOTOGRAPHY – An image that says more than so many words. On the occasion of the Siena Visual Arts Festival in Italy which began on Saturday 23 October, the winners of the various Siena International Photography Prizes (SIPA) were announced. And the main one was handed over to Turkish photojournalist Mehmet Alsan for a gripping shot on the war in Syria.

A scene from everyday life. Except that the man and his son bear the scars of a conflict that dragged on, more than ten years after its beginnings. Munzir is actually supported with what he has left of his right leg on a crutch, the consequences of a bombardment on a market in Idleb, Syria, where he was shopping (in 2016 or 2017, according to the photographer).





Chemical attack

The little boy is severely disabled, born without complete upper or lower limbs, the fault of tetra-amelia syndrome caused by the toxic gases breathed in by his mother Zeynep during her pregnancy during chemical attacks in Syria (probably perpetrated by the regime of Bashar al-Assad, which used sarin gas during the conflict). As the SIPA teams specify, Mustafa would need technologically advanced prostheses which are currently not available in Turkey.

Two beings whose complicity and joy were immortalized by Mehmet Aslan under the title “Trials of life”. The photojournalist tells our colleagues at franceinfo to have been touched by this refugee family with whom he got along well, to the point of launching a photo project to follow their daily lives.

“There are all kinds of terrible situations in the world,” the photographer continues with franceinfo. “Even this scene of complicity illustrates the horror: it shows one of the most catastrophic aspects of the war in Syria.” And to recall that the mutilations and the after-effects from which many Syrians suffer, ten years after the start of the civil war at the heart of the Arab Spring movement, are “one of the clearly visible consequences of this tragedy which is not to be missed. elsewhere not finished ”.

An intention that touched the jurors of the Italian competition. Kataoka Hideko, director of iconography at Newsweek in Japan and member of the jury thus evokes: “the joy of the father and the son, even when the man is held on only one leg, it is something very fleeting. My heart, carried away for a moment by this joyful moment of love, was very quickly clouded by the thought of the long and difficult lives that await them, a consequence of an immense cost left by the war ”.

Thanks to the prize won in Italy, Mehmet Aslan hopes to “make the voice of Mustafa and his family heard”, and to give visibility to a cause too often forgotten. “We tried for years to make ourselves heard by anyone who would listen to us, to help Mustafa with his treatment,” the photojournalist added to the Washington post, “We would give anything to help him have a better life”.

