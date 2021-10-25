Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: The soap opera Ousmane Dembélé goes into high gear!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on October 25, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. by Hadrien Grenier

While Ousmane Dembélé’s contract will expire on June 30, FC Barcelona would be busy with a view to finding common ground with his entourage to extend it.

Arrived at FC Barcelona during the 2017 summer transfer window, Ousmane Dembélé is still linked to the Catalan club with the contract he signed a little over four years ago. And precisely, it will expire on June 30th. As a result, the 24-year-old French international is heading straight for a free start at the end of the season. However, both for sporting and economic reasons – the idea being not to see Ousmane Dembele go away for free while it has a good market value, the Barça would be accelerating with a view to extending his contract and thus unblock a file paralyzed for several weeks now.





Several meetings are scheduled for the extension of Ousmane Dembélé

In this sense, ESPN assures this Monday, after consulting sources, that the FC Barcelona is currently pushing to renew the commitment ofOusmane Dembele. Specifically, the negations between the two parties have intensified in recent weeks and several meetings are expected over the next few days. These interviews should also be decisive for the rest of the case if we are to believe the media, which adds that the Barça is relatively confident about his chances of completing the case. Indeed, within the club b laugrana , we would consider that the probability of an extension ofOusmane Dembele is currently 50%. A low figure, but it would nevertheless be advisable to qualify, insofar as the management chaired by Joan laporta would know that the former Borussia Dortmund and Rennais Stadium flourished in Camp Nou.

The whole question now is to know what turn the negotiations will take. However, it is clear that the dossier is currently a priority for the FC Barcelona if we are to believe the echoes reported by ESPN . According to sources from the Barcelona team, “ Ousmane Dembélé’s continuity is strategic for the team ”, Both because of his young age and because of his unique profile in the workforce of Barça, namely that of a technical and fast attacker. However, ESPN specifies that the club founded in 1899 is far from being the only one to be under the spell of the winner of the World Cup 2018.

The specter of a departure looms over FC Barcelona