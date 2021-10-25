Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Zidane has already chosen his next destination!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 25, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. by Amadou Diawara

Free from any contract since his departure from Real Madrid in June, Zinedine Zidane would not run out of options for his future. Indeed, the French coach could land at PSG, Manchester United, Newcastle or take over from Didier Deschamps in Blue. For his part, Zinedine Zidane has already decided between all these avenues. While he would like to rest before resuming service, the Ballon d’Or 98 would only have eyes for PSG and the France team.

At the end of the last season, Mauricio Pochettino was announced on the departure of PSG. And as le10sport.com exclusively told you, the Parisian club’s priority was to continue with its Argentinian coach, but if the latter decided to leave, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi did not intend to hold him back. Moreover, the president of the PSG, supported by Leonardo, worked for the potential succession of Mauricio Pochettino. And while the upper echelons of PSG are totally under the spell of Zinedine Zidane, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo prepared to go on the offensive in the event of a window of fire. Ultimately, Mauricio Pochettino stayed at Paris this summer, but the dream of QSI to recruit Zinedine Zidane still exists. Thus, in case of departure of Mauricio Pochettino, the PSG is ready to go all out. Especially since the Ballon d’Or 98 is free of any contract on June 30. But what do you think Zinedine Zidane ?





Zidane only wants PSG or the Blues

According to information from Mundo Deportivo , Zinedine Zidane would be excited to join the PSG if Mauricio Pochettino was coming to leave. Indeed, the former coach of real Madrid would welcome the possibility of making a comeback in France, even if he will once again have to deal with stars such as Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé or Sergio Ramos. Moreover, the French crack would always be a big fan of Zinedine Zidane, while the former captain of real Madrid would still have a great relationship with his former coach. In addition to the PSG, the second option for Zinedine Zidane would be the team of France. Indeed, Zizou would really like to take over from Didier Deschamps, which would allow him to continue living at Madrid, one of his biggest wishes. Nevertheless, Zinedine Zidane would not be ready to return to service immediately.

Zidane failed Manchester United and Newcastle