Mercato | Mercato – Real Madrid: Rodrygo, Vinicius … Pérez wanted to avoid a new Neymar case!

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid

Posted on October 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. by Arthur Montagne

Former FC Barcelona recruiter in Brazil, André Cury has let go of his truths about the Vinicius and Rodrygo files, ensuring that if Real Madrid recruited them, it is above all to avoid reproducing the same mistakes as with Neymar who finally had joined Barça.

Rivals in the field, the FC Barcelona and the real Madrid are also used internally. Indeed, the two clubs found themselves in competition on many files on the transfer market. One of the most famous cases is that of Neymar. In 2013, the FC Barcelona recruit in fact the one who is then presented as the successor of Pele. Recruiter in Brazil for the Barça, André Curry played crucial in the transfer of Neymar to Barça while he seemed promised to real Madrid. ” It was expensive to bring Neymar here. Neymar came out of love for this club. Under normal conditions, he would not have come. Real Madrid offered € 100m more », He assures at the microphone of Què T’hi Jugues on the Cadena SER . Visibly traumatized by this failure, Florentino Perez has done everything not to experience another failure of this importance.





Real Madrid didn’t want to miss the new Neymar