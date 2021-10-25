Mercato | Mercato – Real Madrid: Rodrygo, Vinicius … Pérez wanted to avoid a new Neymar case!

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid
Former FC Barcelona recruiter in Brazil, André Cury has let go of his truths about the Vinicius and Rodrygo files, ensuring that if Real Madrid recruited them, it is above all to avoid reproducing the same mistakes as with Neymar who finally had joined Barça.
Rivals in the field, the FC Barcelona and the real Madrid are also used internally. Indeed, the two clubs found themselves in competition on many files on the transfer market. One of the most famous cases is that of Neymar. In 2013, the FC Barcelona recruit in fact the one who is then presented as the successor of Pele. Recruiter in Brazil for the Barça, André Curry played crucial in the transfer of Neymar to Barça while he seemed promised to real Madrid. ” It was expensive to bring Neymar here. Neymar came out of love for this club. Under normal conditions, he would not have come. Real Madrid offered € 100m more », He assures at the microphone of Què T’hi Jugues on the Cadena SER. Visibly traumatized by this failure, Florentino Perez has done everything not to experience another failure of this importance.
Real Madrid didn’t want to miss the new Neymar
This is how in 2018, when Flamengo has a Brazilian winger presented as the new Neymar, the real Madrid do not hesitate to spend 45M € to recruit Vinicius Junior. And yet, as revealed André Cury ” everything was over for Vinicius at Barça. The player’s two agents were very close friends. This problem already existed for us, but at the last second my friends betrayed me and the club. We haven’t spoken since 2017. The following year, the same situation arises, this time with Rodrygo that the real Madrid is also recruiting for 45M €. But then again, André Cury reveals that the FC Barcelona was very close to closing this file: ” I never talked about Rodrygo, but when they betrayed us with Vinicius, I told them I had a more complete player: Rodrygo. We had everything sorted out with Rodrygo, but we didn’t sign him because Barca didn’t want to. His father was good to us. Óscar Grau and Pep Segura were in the office of President de Santos, but we did not close the deal. Barça did not want to sign him. And then Madrid went to get Rodrygo », He always assures at the microphone of La Cadena SER. Ultimately, André Cury ensures that if the real Madrid recruited Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, it is above all to prevent the FC Barcelona to do the same thing again as with Neymar in 2013. ” I’ll tell you one thing. Madrid signed Vinicius without seeing him in a single game. But when they knew Barca wanted him, Florentino chose him so that what had happened with Neymar would not happen again. But one thing has happened. Since they hadn’t seen him, he got scared when he saw that Barca were going to sign Rodrygo, because he thought he could be the right one, and not Vinicius. And that the Neymar case could happen again. That’s why he also signed Rodrygo », Concludes the former recruiter of Barça in Brazil.